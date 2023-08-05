Jamie Foxx Blasts 'Fake Friends' on Cryptic Post After Health Scare

Instagram Celebrity

In the since-deleted Instagram Story, the 55-year-old Oscar-winning actor appears to liken 'fake friends' to the persons who betrayed and killed Jesus Christ.

Aug 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jamie Foxx has got something out of his chest about loyalty. The 55-year-old actor, who has been active on social media again following his health scare, has blasted some "fake friends" via his Instagram account.

On Friday, August 4, the "They Cloned Tyrone" star took to his Story to call out the unnamed "fake friends." Comparing them to those who betrayed and killed Jesus Christ, he wrote, "They killed this dude named Jesus... What do you think they'll do to you???!"

Jamie added the hashtags "#fakefriends" and "#fakelove." He, however, appeared to regret posting it as the Story has been taken down shortly afterwards.

Jamie has recently been back to work following his mystery illness. He was taken to the hospital in Atlanta back in April due to an unspecified "medical complication." After discharged from the hospital, he was treated in a physical rehab facility in Chicago.

In July, when thanking those who have supported and prayed for him amid his hospitalization, he described the experience as going to "hell and back," but denied that he was "paralyzed." He said in a video, "First of all I want to say thank you to everybody that's prayed, sent me messages. I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back. I went through something that I never thought I would go through."

"Some people said I was blind but as you can see my eyes are working just fine. Some said I was paralyzed, I am not but I did go to hell and back," he continued. "My road to recovery had some potholes as well. But I am coming back, I am able to work, so I want to thank the people who let me work."

Ending the clip with humor, the "Ray" star responded to speculation that he was cloned following his public sightings since he was discharged from the hospital. "Some people talk about how I am clone, check this out," he said, pretending to take off a face-mask, before adding, "Just kidding!"

