Beyonce's 'Renaissance' Tour Crew Member Appears to Grab a Handful of Her Bare Derriere

A TikTok clip features the 'Cuff It' singer getting a handsy help from a crew member while climbing down from a platform on wheels during the Boston stop of her tour.

Aug 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - Beyonce Knowles seemingly got a handsy help from one of her crew members. A new video from her "Renaissance" show in Boston featured a crew member apparently touching and grabbing the pop superstar's derriere.

Posted on Wednesday, August 2, the TikTok clip saw the "Cuff It" singer climbing down from a platform on wheels which was part of her stage set up. The Grammy-winning musician, however, seemed to struggle when getting down from the vehicle.

She first handed her microphone to one crew member when crouching down. Meanwhile, another man, who wore a gray jacket with "CREW" written on it, stood to the right side of the ladder while helping the mom of three down.

Fans, however, noticed that the man seemingly put his hand on Beyonce's backside. He even appeared to reposition his hand as if to keep it on her rear end. At the time, the wife of Jay-Z donned a pair of camouflage pants featuring cut-outs exposing the bottom portion of her pert derriere.

A man in the crowd could be heard shouting, "She's mad!" though it was unclear if he was referring to the handsy help from the crew member. Beyonce, meanwhile, quickly headed to the backstage as soon as she safely touched the ground.

The clip quickly garnered fans' attention with one person joking in the comments section, "The crew man got a hand full." Another fan wrote, "The repositioning of his hand and all...." Someone else added, "I was like, 'Nah, y'all reaching on this one,' and then he went in for the second grab! It's a wrap! Get him Julius."

It's not the first time Beyonce was caught on camera experiencing onstage struggle during her "Renaissance" tour. Last month, a viral video saw her hilariously asking the crew to turn on the fan as she fought heat amid the hot lights and weather during her stop in Chicago.

Sitting atop a piano, the "Break My Soul" hitmaker looked visibly frustrated because the on-stage fan, which should have kept her cool, apparently was off. Trying to be as subtle as possible, Queen Bey first made a hand gesture to tell the crew that she's hot but got no response. She then sang, "Turn the fan on," in the middle of her performance. She could also be seen giving the staff a "bombastic side eye" for the snafu.

