Akbar V Defends Honoring Nicki Minaj in Her New Song

In a series of X posts, the 'Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta' star and rapper defends herself for honoring the 'Barbie World' femcee in her upcoming song 'A Letter to My Idol'.

Aug 17, 2023

AceShowbiz - Akbar V spoke out about criticism over her decision to pay tribute to Nicki Minaj in her new single "A Letter to My Idol". In a series of X posts, Akbar defended herself for honoring the "Barbie World" femcee in her upcoming song which is set to be released on Friday, August 18.

"The fact that folks think she gotta like my post or comment is crazy. I'm a fan of hers. I want to follow in her steps in music, period," she wrote on Tuesday, August 15. "I love her, I'm inspired [and] [I] don't care who says it's [d**k] riding. I don't care, I rap. I'm a rapper. I looked up to her and still do, every rap [b**ch] [does]."

In another tweet, Akbar added, "They just don't like to admit [it] [because] [they're] so obsessed with the 'Nicki hate train.' Nicki never told me to do [nothing] just like when I was in the streets, my friends never told me to dislike people If they didn't like them… Me, Akbar V is loyal and always will be."

The "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" star went on slamming the new generation, saying, "This generation [is] so f**ked up… folks so scared to be themselves and say how they really feel 'bout a person [because] they feel [like it's] [d**k] riding. But, I'm no hater and I damn sho' ain't no a** kissser… Why do y'all feel that a person should do something for you, if they f**k with you?"

Akbar said in a follow-up post, "Real love don't come with stipulations…. Y'all are f**ked up people… All i see is, 'If she f**k with you, she will sign you,' or 'You a lap dog,' or She ignores [you]. Chile, that lady don't owe me anything. I was a fan before she ever knew me and will be a fan still [until] this day."

She concluded, "Just like I'm a fan of Ari's hairstyles. I send them to my stylist 'cause that [bitch] be looking like a snack… [B**hs] just don't know what person they want me to be - a hater or a [d**k] rider. Make y'all mind up cause it don't matter to me, I'm definitely still gonna do what I want."

Akbar teased her new project on Instagram earlier this week. She gushed over the "Anaconda" raptress in the caption which read in part, "i could not thank you enough my journey may get weary at times but ain't no getting stuck i look at you an keep on trucking cause we built ford tough I know this industry give u hell just no u good enough /but anyways #lettertomyidol @nickiminaj as a fan i really am proud of you."

