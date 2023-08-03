Ciara Chastised Over Upcoming Collab With Chris Brown Despite His Domestic Violence Scandal

Instagram Music

Many social media users express their disappointment at the 'Love Sex Magic' hitmaker for releasing a song with Breezy, whose reputation has been tarnished by the domestic violence scandal involving his ex Rihanna.

AceShowbiz - Ciara has been hyping up her upcoming collaboration with Chris Brown, but not all share the same excitement. The singer/actress has faced backlash after announcing her new song titled "How We Roll" with Breezy, who was infamously involved in domestic violent incident with his then-girlfriend Rihanna.

"CiCi X Breezy. How We Roll 8/4," so the 37-year-old wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, August 2 in accompaniment of a video featuring snippet of the track. The clip saw Chris resting his head on Ciara's shoulders during a photo shoot for the single's cover art.

Ciara made the same post on Twitter, which was recently rebranded to X, and the replies were soon flooded with comments criticizing the mother of three over her upcoming collaboration with Breezy. A disappointed fan wrote, "I just lost so much respect for Ciara. One she's a dark skin black woman, two he's a womanizing, woman beater, and colorist. This isn't something a woman of 'god' would do."

"Damn this is so sad. I loved Ciara so much," another fan claimed. A follower shared, "Ok Cici. I really like you but this unfollow worthy. Best of luck to you." A fourth user sarcastically penned, "Cute. A domestic abuser. What a shining example."

Baffled, someone asked, "We're still collaborating with men who hit women???" Another struggled to understand Ciara's decision as noting, "It's so crazy who happy you are to be standing next to a man that I would be treating like he's radioactive. Why are we different in this regard? I'm trying to understand."

"Aw no, not this dude," another critic remarked. Someone pled with Ciara and other artists to "stop giving Chris Brown a platform," while someone else questioned "why" Ciara would work with the controversial star again despite being a self-proclaimed "feminist."

Still, there were some fans who eagerly wait for the new song from the duo, who previously collaborated on the song "Turntables" (2009). "Idk why this feels so nostalgic seeing these two together and I love it," one of them commented. Another gushed, "The collaboration that the culture has been waiting for."

Seemingly unfazed by the backlash, Ciara continued promoting the song in the comments section of her post. "Omg, y'all crashed the link! Give us one second! BRB!" she claimed. She later returned to inform her followers, "Pre-Save link is now up and running! We back!! Go on and click that link in bio!"

