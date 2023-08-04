 

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Throw Lavish Engagement Party on His $500M Yacht

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Throw Lavish Engagement Party on His $500M Yacht
Cover Images/Nils Jorgensen
Celebrity

The Amazon founder and the Emmy Award-winning journalist have a number of famous people attending their bash in Positano, Italy, including Bill Gates and his girlfriend Paula Hurd.

  • Aug 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez have splurged on their engagement party. A few months after the two were reported to have gotten engaged, the Amazon founder and the Emmy Award-winning journalist were revealed to have thrown a lavish bash on his $500 million yacht with their close friends.

A source revealed to Page Six that the 59-year-old billionaire and his 53-year-old partner hosted an "intimate" party in Positano, Italy on Wednesday, July 2. The source went on to spill that the couple invited only "a small crowd." Despite the limited guests, the ones in attendance were substantial, including Bill Gates and his girlfriend, Paula Hurd.

In photos making their rounds online, Bill and Paula could be seen all smiles while having a conversation with other guests at the bash taking place on the Amalfi Coast. Bill sported a long-sleeved white blazer that came with small gray patterns over a long-sleeved dark gray tee. He added a pair of light gray pants and clear sunglasses that had black frame.

Bill's partner, Paula, in the meantime, looked elegant in a body fit black dress. Her gown came with a high neck and several small cut-outs on its wearer's chest. She put on a pair of simple earrings and a bracelet. For the intimate party, she styled her hair into a ponytail.

  Editors' Pick

Aside from Bill and Paula, Rupert Murdoch's former wife and entrepreneur Wendi Murdoch, as well as a movie and TV producer, Fabiola Beracasa Beckman, were spotted attending the bash among other guests. While famous faces were seen in pictures, Jeff and Lauren themselves seemed to be avoiding prying eyes.

Jeff was reported to have popped the question to Lauren back in May. At the time, TMZ revealed that Jeff privately proposed to Lauren either in Ibiza or Mallorca during their Spain getaway. PEOPLE added more details from a source who stated in mid-May, "He proposed last week. They're on cloud nine - so happy and madly in love."

Noting that Jeff and Lauren "are usually hand-in-hand" and "look very happy," the source further stated, "Her engagement ring is beyond stunning. And huge! She keeps playing with it and looking at it. You can tell she loves it."

"They have been in a great mood and are obviously enjoying their trip. When they first arrived in Spain, Lauren especially seemed giddy with excitement as they toured the yacht," the source continued. "Lauren keeps enjoying the tanning deck. They stopped for lunch in Ibiza mid-week before continuing on to France, where they spent the weekend."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Boosie Badazz Learns to 'Take Accountability' as He Checks Into Anger Management

Lizzo Gets Support From Kristin Chenoweth, Selma Blair and More Amid Lawsuit
Related Posts
Jeff Bezos Resumes Construction on $175M Love Nest After Getting Engaged to Lauren Sanchez

Jeff Bezos Resumes Construction on $175M Love Nest After Getting Engaged to Lauren Sanchez

Jeff Bezos Privately Proposed to Lauren Sanchez in Spain

Jeff Bezos Privately Proposed to Lauren Sanchez in Spain

Jeff Bezos Engaged to GF Lauren Sanchez After Nearly 5 Years of Dating

Jeff Bezos Engaged to GF Lauren Sanchez After Nearly 5 Years of Dating

Jeff Bezos Committed to Donating Majority of His $124 Wealth

Jeff Bezos Committed to Donating Majority of His $124 Wealth

Latest News
Bethenny Frankel Reminds the Benefit of Doubt as She Weighs In on Lizzo Lawsuit
  • Aug 04, 2023

Bethenny Frankel Reminds the Benefit of Doubt as She Weighs In on Lizzo Lawsuit

Zachary Levi Lambasted After Calling Actors Strike Rules 'Dumb'
  • Aug 04, 2023

Zachary Levi Lambasted After Calling Actors Strike Rules 'Dumb'

Tori Spelling Faces 'Real' Financial Crisis After Spotted Living in RV
  • Aug 04, 2023

Tori Spelling Faces 'Real' Financial Crisis After Spotted Living in RV

Lizzo Gets Support From Kristin Chenoweth, Selma Blair and More Amid Lawsuit
  • Aug 04, 2023

Lizzo Gets Support From Kristin Chenoweth, Selma Blair and More Amid Lawsuit

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Throw Lavish Engagement Party on His $500M Yacht
  • Aug 04, 2023

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Throw Lavish Engagement Party on His $500M Yacht

Iron Maiden's Nicko McBrain Opens Up on Stroke That Left Him Paralyzed
  • Aug 04, 2023

Iron Maiden's Nicko McBrain Opens Up on Stroke That Left Him Paralyzed

Most Read
Carmen Electra Shares Thirst Trap After Photographed Distraught in Public
Celebrity

Carmen Electra Shares Thirst Trap After Photographed Distraught in Public

Coi Leray Unleashes New Thirst Traps After Accusing Latto of Body-Shaming

Coi Leray Unleashes New Thirst Traps After Accusing Latto of Body-Shaming

Tori Spelling and Kids Spotted Living in RV After Moving Out of Motel

Tori Spelling and Kids Spotted Living in RV After Moving Out of Motel

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Take Daughter Malti on Beach Getaway in New Adorable Photo

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Take Daughter Malti on Beach Getaway in New Adorable Photo

Kylie Jenner Faces Backlash Over Her Bratz Dolls

Kylie Jenner Faces Backlash Over Her Bratz Dolls

Jon Gosselin 'in Love' With Girlfriend Stephanie Lebo After Dating in Secret for 2 Years

Jon Gosselin 'in Love' With Girlfriend Stephanie Lebo After Dating in Secret for 2 Years

Sofia Vergara Hands Her Dog to Joe Manganiello Amid Divorce as the Pooch 'Hates' Her

Sofia Vergara Hands Her Dog to Joe Manganiello Amid Divorce as the Pooch 'Hates' Her

Meghan Markle Thinks Kate Middleton Is Never Held Accountable for Her Actions

Meghan Markle Thinks Kate Middleton Is Never Held Accountable for Her Actions

Bettye LaVette Recalls How She Ended Up Working as Prostitute in New York

Bettye LaVette Recalls How She Ended Up Working as Prostitute in New York