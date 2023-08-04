Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Throw Lavish Engagement Party on His $500M Yacht

Cover Images/Nils Jorgensen Celebrity

The Amazon founder and the Emmy Award-winning journalist have a number of famous people attending their bash in Positano, Italy, including Bill Gates and his girlfriend Paula Hurd.

AceShowbiz - Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez have splurged on their engagement party. A few months after the two were reported to have gotten engaged, the Amazon founder and the Emmy Award-winning journalist were revealed to have thrown a lavish bash on his $500 million yacht with their close friends.

A source revealed to Page Six that the 59-year-old billionaire and his 53-year-old partner hosted an "intimate" party in Positano, Italy on Wednesday, July 2. The source went on to spill that the couple invited only "a small crowd." Despite the limited guests, the ones in attendance were substantial, including Bill Gates and his girlfriend, Paula Hurd.

In photos making their rounds online, Bill and Paula could be seen all smiles while having a conversation with other guests at the bash taking place on the Amalfi Coast. Bill sported a long-sleeved white blazer that came with small gray patterns over a long-sleeved dark gray tee. He added a pair of light gray pants and clear sunglasses that had black frame.

Bill's partner, Paula, in the meantime, looked elegant in a body fit black dress. Her gown came with a high neck and several small cut-outs on its wearer's chest. She put on a pair of simple earrings and a bracelet. For the intimate party, she styled her hair into a ponytail.

Aside from Bill and Paula, Rupert Murdoch's former wife and entrepreneur Wendi Murdoch, as well as a movie and TV producer, Fabiola Beracasa Beckman, were spotted attending the bash among other guests. While famous faces were seen in pictures, Jeff and Lauren themselves seemed to be avoiding prying eyes.

Jeff was reported to have popped the question to Lauren back in May. At the time, TMZ revealed that Jeff privately proposed to Lauren either in Ibiza or Mallorca during their Spain getaway. PEOPLE added more details from a source who stated in mid-May, "He proposed last week. They're on cloud nine - so happy and madly in love."

Noting that Jeff and Lauren "are usually hand-in-hand" and "look very happy," the source further stated, "Her engagement ring is beyond stunning. And huge! She keeps playing with it and looking at it. You can tell she loves it."

"They have been in a great mood and are obviously enjoying their trip. When they first arrived in Spain, Lauren especially seemed giddy with excitement as they toured the yacht," the source continued. "Lauren keeps enjoying the tanning deck. They stopped for lunch in Ibiza mid-week before continuing on to France, where they spent the weekend."

