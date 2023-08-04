 

Celine Dion Still Hopeful Though There's No 'Medicine That Works' for Stiff Person Syndrome

Celine Dion Still Hopeful Though There's No 'Medicine That Works' for Stiff Person Syndrome
Claudette Dion, the sister of the 'My Heart Will Go On' hitmaker, offers an update on the pop star's condition around a month after she reportedly moved back to Canada.

  Aug 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - Celine Dion is still hopeful that she will win her health battle. Nearly one month after she reportedly moved back to Canada to be with her family, the "My Heart Will Go On" hitmaker is reported to be "working hard" to heal although there is no "medicine that works" for stiff person syndrome.

Celine's sister, Claudette Dion, offered an update on the 55-year-old singer's condition in an interview with Le Journal de Montreal. During the chat, Claudette told the outlet, "It's innate to her, she's disciplined in every area of her life… We can't find any medicine that works, but having hope is important."

Claudette went on to say, "I honestly think that she mostly needs to rest. She always goes above and beyond, she always tries to be the best and top of her game." She further added, "At one point, your heart and your body are trying to tell you something. It's important to listen to it."

Elsewhere in the interview, Claudette revealed that Celine is now recovering in her home accompanied by their sister Linda and the singer's three sons, Rene-Charles, Eddy and Nelson. "When I call her and she's busy, I speak to my sister Linda who lives with her and tells me that she's working hard," she explained.

"She's listening to the top researchers in the field of this rare disease as much as possible," Claudette continued. She additionally shared that Celine receives trust and support from her family to find a rehabilitation that suits her condition.

Celine revealed that she was diagnosed with stiff person syndrome back in December 2022. Because of her health condition, she was forced to cancel the remaining dates for her 2023-2024 "Courage World Tour". In June, she was reported to have moved back to her native country Canada to heal while being surrounded by her family.

"Celine has 11 brothers and sisters living in Canada. It's an amazing, loving support system for her during a time of personal crisis," her friend said in a statement to RadarOnline. "Her disease is incurable, and as hard as she's worked at it with doctors and therapists, she simply isn't getting better."

That same month, RadarOnline revealed that Celine has sold her $30 million house in Las Vegas. Her mansion was located near Caesars Palace, where she entertained her devotees for more than 20 years with over 1,100 shows.

