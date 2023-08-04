Boosie Badazz Learns to 'Take Accountability' as He Checks Into Anger Management

Instagram Celebrity

After his first visit to an anger management class, the 'Wipe Me Down' rapper reveals in an Instagram video what he's learned about the root of his anger issue.

Aug 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie) is taking accountability for his actions. The rapper has just revealed that he has checked into anger management to deal with his anger issue and discovered why he is always upset.

On Thursday, August 3, the Baton Rogue native took to his Instagram page to recap a recent visit to an anger management class. Speaking inside a moving car, he revealed that he discovered the root of his anger issue during the session.

"Man, I just left anger management. That s**t was deep, bro. Finding out what makes me angry and s**t. My expectations I expect so much out people, bro," he said in the clip. "Who never showed me loyalty who never showed me none of that. So I gotta take accountability for that, bro."

The 40-year-old further divulged, "My expectations for people, bro. Getting me angry bro, like I'm finna cut a lot of people off, bro. My expectations they too high for people. I gotta learn to separate that s**t. That s**t was deep, bro."

Boosie also wrote in the caption, "TODAY I WENT N CHECKED MYSELF INTO ANGER MANAGEMENT CLASSES!!.I DIDNT WANT TO GO TO A CLASS WITH OTHER PEOPLE !! I GUESS CAUSE MY PRIDE N THATS ANOTHER THING HE SAY I NEED TO WORK ON LOL BUT MY EXPECTATIONS GOT ME MESSED. GREAT SESSION !!!!"

Plenty of Boosie's followers agreed with his sentiments when it comes to holding people to the same expectations you hold yourself to. "U GOTTA STOP EXPECTING U OUT OF PPL EVERYBODY AINT REAL," one person wrote, while another added, "Dats real bro!! Sometimes we be wantin more from people than they want from them self!"

Others supported the "Wipe Me Down" emcee for taking the step to deal with his anger issue. "Yes black man do the work that's needed for you to keep growing. Loving on you from Minnesota," one fan penned. Another wrote, "U follow da old law Boo so u can't expect u from others... Keep climbing bro!!!!!"

"you are about to fall deep in love with yourself. This is the real work many choose to run from. Much respect. We want to see you at your higher self. Big blessings are coming. Know that," someone commented on the post, while another sent encouragement to the star, "Keep going I respect what you didn't see. It's levels to this. Now we getting somewhere as a human being."

Boosie recently clashed with his daughter Tori, who claimed that he took back a Mercedes-Benz he gifted her while she left Atlanta to take care of her mom. To resolve the matter, the father of eight announced on Instagram Live in July that he would donate the car. "I done washed my hands, ain't no car coming back. It's over with. Imma donate that motherf**ker man, pay my taxes," he declared.

In contrary, Boosie showed love to his son Ray Ray on his 15th birthday. "MY SON @rayray_damodel SO Fine n MATURE FOR HIS AGE (He make 15 on the 15th (Hazel light brown eyes N HE THE TALLEST BOY N THE FAM WITH A ATHLETIC BUILD)," he posted on Wednesday.

"HE ASK CAN HE GO TO @sexyyred VIDEO SHOOT N CHECK OUT THE GIRLS my response: F**KING RIGHT YOU CAN N DO YO S**T.THIS BOY IS GO BE THE TRUTH I SEE IT. PROUD DADDY. MY SPERM IS EVERYTHING," he gushed.

