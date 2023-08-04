'Bachelor' Alum Amanda Stanton Is Expecting First Child With Husband Michael Fogel: I Am So Excited

Instagram Celebrity

While the baby is her first with Michael, the reality star is already a mother to two daughters, 11-year-old Kinsley and 9-year-old Charlie, whom she shares with ex-husband Nick Buonfiglio.

AceShowbiz - Congratulations in order to Amanda Stanton and her husband Michael Fogel. "The Bachelor" alum announced that she and her spouse are expecting their first child together and she's "so excited" to break the baby news to the world.

On Thursday, August 3, the 33-year-old reality star shared photos of her putting her baby bump on display. Michael, meanwhile, was seen embracing her from behind.

Amanda kicked off her caption by writing, "Mom + Dad." She added, "Baby Fogel due in January. We have some catching up to do! I have been dreaming of this day for so long & I am so excited to finally share the news with you all!! The last few months have truly been everything I have dreamt of and more and I'm finding myself constantly trying to just slow down & soak up every second!"

"huge thank you to our families & close friends who have been so supportive, to all of you who secretly knew and were so gracious & patient with me (lol)." the fashion blogger and actress continued. "Can't wait to share the rest of this journey with you all!"

Amanda and Michael tied the knot in September 2022 in an intimate ceremony at Kestrel Park in Santa Ynez, California. Speaking about the union, she gushed to PEOPLE, "It's so special to make this commitment... I'm so excited and happy."

Amanda was previously married to Nick Buonfiglio from 2012 to 2015. The former couple shares two daughters together, 11-year-old Kinsley and 9-year-old Charlie.

Amanda, who started dating Michael after being friends for two years, was a contestant on Ben Higgins' season of "The Bachelor" in 2016. In the following year, she joined the cast of "t= in Paradise]".

