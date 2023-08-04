 

Angus Cloud Gets Emotional Send-Off at Candlelight Vigil in Oakland After Tragic Death

Angus Cloud Gets Emotional Send-Off at Candlelight Vigil in Oakland After Tragic Death
Mourners gather at a mural that just went up in his hometown to honor the late 'Euphoria' star, bringing flowers, pictures of the actor and liquor in addition to playing music together.

AceShowbiz - Angus Cloud got an emotional send-off in his hometown, several days after his tragic passing at age 25. The late actor was honored in a candlelight vigil at an Oakland mural on Wednesday night, August 2.

The memorial took place in front of a 9-foot mural of Cloud that just went up in honor of the "Euphoria" star. It was painted on the wall of a car wash by local artist Darin Balaban after he collaborated with a group of the late star's friends.

Darin told TMZ around 50 people showed up to the mural for a candlelight vigil, with many bringing flowers and pictures of Angus and placing them at the base of the wall. There were some people who brought liquor and Guinness beer.

They also played music and sang songs, including Ben E. King's "Stand By Me", together, swapping stories and even adding to the Angus mural. Tears were shed during the vigil, but there were also a lot of smiles as people remembered the young actor.

Angus died on Monday, July 31 at his family's home in Oakland. "It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss," his family said in a statement. They also acknowledged his struggle with mental health as they urged others to "not fight this on their own in silence."

The cause of death is not immediately known as police have launched an investigation into it. Meanwhile, a 911 call revealed his mom reported his "possible overdose" prior to his passing. She made the call around 11:30 A.M. on Monday after finding him unresponsive at his family's home. She told the dispatcher that the actor did not have a pulse. He was eventually pronounced dead on the scene.

