 

Cardi B's Lawyers Praise Police's 'Diligent' Decision Not to Charge Her in Mic-Throwing Incident

A few days after a woman reported the 'WAP' femcee for battery, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announces the case is closed due to 'insufficient evidence.'

  • Aug 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - Cardi B is in the clear after throwing a microphone at a fan in Las Vegas. The Bronx femcee has escaped criminal charges following a battery investigation as police have closed the case due to "insufficient evidence."

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement on Thursday, August 3, "After a thorough review of this case and with the consultation from the Clark County District Attorney's Office, this case has been closed as having insufficient evidence." They concluded, "No charges will be filed in relation to this case."

Cardi's legal team has reacted to the decision, praising the cops' "diligent and prompt" handling of the case. Her lawyers Drew Findling, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld tell TMZ, "This afternoon we were notified by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept., that as a result of their investigation, there will be NO charges against Cardi. On behalf of Cardi, we appreciate the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept's diligent and prompt resolution of this matter."

As reported before, Cardi was caught on camera throwing a microphone into the crowd after someone threw drink at her during her performance at Drai's nightclub on Saturday, July 29. Looking startled, the Grammy Award winner spontaneously launched the microphone at the woman. Security then intervened while the rap star yelled from the stage. After getting her microphone back, she told the audience, "I said splash my p***y not my face b***h."

A woman, who claimed that she got hit by the mic but did not throw the drink, later reported Cardi for battery. The 26-year-old woman said she stood next to the person who threw the drink and got hit by the microphone on the right shoulder. She claimed she's "experiencing pain because of the incident and is going to go get medical attention after she returns home today (7/30/23)."

The microphone, which belongs to an audio production company called The Wave in Sin City, has been since put up for auction at eBay with the proceeds going to charity. The Shure Axient digital mic, which originally cost $1,000, has received a staggering bid of $99,900. The owner of The Wave in Sin City, Scott Fisher, said that the proceeds will be split with two charities, the Wounded Warrior Project and a local Vegas charity called Friendship Circle Las Vegas, which benefits teens and young adults with special needs.

You can share this post!

