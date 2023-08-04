Kelly Osbourne Admits She Purposefully Hid During Pregnancy to Avoid Getting 'Fat-Shamed'

Instagram Celebrity

A few months after giving birth to her son Sidney, the former panelist on 'Fashion Police' reacts to a social media user's comment about her pregnant picture and body appearance.

Aug 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kelly Osbourne has admitted that she purposefully hid during her pregnancy. A few months after giving birth to her son Sidney, the former panelist on "Fashion Police" revealed her method to avoid getting "fat-shamed."

On Tuesday, August 1, the 38-year-old reality TV star set the record straight on the reason why her social media followers never saw a photo of her when she was pregnant. In an Instagram comment, she wrote, "There are no pictures of me pregnant." On the reason why, she stated, "Because I hid for 9 months because I did not want to get fat shamed."

Aside from that, the daughter of Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne cleared the air on her "quite different" appearance. She stressed, "It's just from weight loss." She went on to add, "Honestly I've only had Botox."

Kelly was replying to a social media user's comment about her look and pregnant picture. Under an Instagram post of her new photos, the user asked, "Did you have work done on your neck, face? You look quite different. Also I never saw a pregnant picture of you, did you hire a surrogate to carry your child? Thank you for your transparency."

Earlier that same day, Kelly uploaded via Instagram a series of photos from her tapping for "The Masked Singer". In the backstage snaps, she could be seen showing off her look. She was wearing a long black shirt dress covered in sparkling silver embellishments, a matching bow headpiece and a pair of earrings. She also put on full makeup with pink lipstick.

Along with the snaps, Kelly offered a few details of her look. She wrote in the caption, "Never leave a rhinestone unturned. - Dolly Parton. Yesterday was so much fun thank you so much to everyone @maskedsingerfox. Hair by @laurarugetti Make up by @kipzachary Styled by @molly_levin."

Kelly's post did not take long to be flooded with online responses. In the comments section of her August 1 post, one Instagram user exclaimed, "No way did you just have a baby! You look fantastic!!" Another joined in, "Loving the dress ! Gorgeous combination!! Lavender and black perfect [a smiling face with heart eyes emoji]." Similarly, a third gushed, "You should be named 'Blossom.' You are as beautiful as any flower."

