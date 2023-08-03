 

Lenny Hochstein Blasts 'Selfish' Lisa for Treating Him 'Like a Servant' During Marriage

After announcing his engagement to Katharina Mazepa, the plastic surgeon claims that the 'Real Housewives of Miami' star treated him 'like a servant' during their 2-year marriage.

  Aug 3, 2023

AceShowbiz - Lisa Hochstein's estranged husband has fired back at her. A few days after announcing his engagement to Katharina Mazepa despite still being married to Lisa, Lenny Hochstein called the star of "The Real Housewives of Miami" "selfish" for treating him "like a servant" during their marriage.

On Wednesday, August 2, 57-year-old Lenny got candid about his thoughts on Lisa in an interview with Us Weekly. During the chat, the plastic surgeon told the outlet, "I'm tired of Lisa's false victim narrative. She's no victim. She's a selfish, self-centered person who cares about nothing past herself. Not me, not the children. Absolutely nothing."

About his life throughout his marriage to Lisa, Lenny unveiled, "For two years prior to telling Lisa I wanted a divorce, my life was miserable." He went on to claim, "I was treated like a servant, not a partner. I was nothing more than an ATM machine to her; funding her party lifestyle and her constant need for more material things."

"She didn't care. We [hadn't had] a husband-wife relationship since 2021, and in 2022 we were living in separate bedrooms," he continued. "I made the decision that we were getting divorced but wanted to wait until filming [for 'The Real Housewives of Miami'] ended. Mentally I was already checked out. She was typically staying out partying until 4 or 5 A.M. on a regular basis, but that day she did not come home until 8 A.M. It was the last straw."

Elsewhere in the interview, Lenny set the record straight on his relationship with Katharina. He declared that "there was no cheating" in his marriage with Lisa. He further stressed that the 27-year-old model "was never a mistress."

Lenny also revealed that he let Lisa know "many times" about him wanting a divorce during their unhappy two-year marriage. He added, "I told [Lisa] that we were going to get divorced and that I was going to start seeing other people." He additionally spilled that Lisa started dating "a guy named Scott who she used to work for" not long after he announced their break-up.

In contrast to Lenny's claim that Katharina was "never a mistress," Lisa previously deemed the model a "mistress." In an Instagram Story she uploaded on July 29, the 41-year-old wrote over a purple and pink screen, "Congrats to my current husband and his mistress on their engagement." She was reacting to Lenny's engagement announcement to Katharina.

