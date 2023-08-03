 

Gunna Recreates O.J. Simpson's Infamous 1994 Bronco Chase in 'rodeo dr' Visuals

Music

The clip begins 'fukumean' playing and it later transitions to a news reporter updating listeners on 'one of the most interesting stories in hip-hop history.'

  • Aug 3, 2023

AceShowbiz - Gunna is back with visuals for one of his latest singles, "rodeo dr". In the Spike Jordan-directed music video, the YSL Records artist can be seen reenacting O.J. Simpson's infamous 1994 Ford Bronco chase.

The clip begins "fukumean" playing. It later transitions to a news reporter updating listeners on "one of the most interesting stories in hip-hop history. Of course we are mindful of the situation with Y.S.L."

Gunna raps his verses while he's in the backseat of the car with helicopters following his every move. "And I'm right back on Rodeo/ Still got some boys on the payroll/ You n***as still sippin' Karo (Yeah)/ She with a P in LA at the condo, we 'bout to eat Maggiano's," he spits in the chorus.

"Helpin' the P out, so bring me them narcos, thinkin' I should take the Bronco/ OJ (Yeah), gotta go get it tomorrow/ I'm sellin' out The Apollo, inside my body is hollow," the rhymer, whose real name is Sergio Giavanni Kitchens, continues. "Count up them racks, get your folks out the ghetto, you know that was always the motto (Yeah)/ If a n***a wan' talk out the side of his neck, I just let his BM come and swallow."

"rodeo dr" is the latest song from Gunna's latest effort, "A Gift & a Curse", to receive a music video treatment. He has already shared visuals for "ca$h $hit", "fukumean", "i was just thinking" as well as "alright". The album itself has no guest appearances from any artists.

Around two weeks prior, the 30-year-old emcee announced his first headlining shows in two years. The two concerts, one titled The Gift and the other The Curse, will take place at New York City's Barclays Center on September 9 and Los Angeles' YouTube Theatre on September 28 respectively.

