'Big Brother' Season 25 Premiere Recap: Weird Competitions, Surprise 17th Houseguest

Aug 3, 2023

AceShowbiz - "Big Brother" kicked off a new season on Wednesday, August 2. The new season 25 featured 16 houseguests competing against each other before a mysterious 17th houseguest arrived, bringing more chaos to the household.

The episode began with the introduction of the houseguests in the usual "Big Brother" fashion. After meeting each other, the houseguests entered the house. They were later divided into groups of four for their first series of different challenges in the backyard.

Host Julie Chen, however, noted that it wasn't a Head of Household competition, the groups were competing to stay off the chopping block instead. Whoever came in last in each of the four groups would be in danger of getting evicted.

In the first competition, four houseguests were required to disassemble a block structure and reassemble it inside a box across the courtyard as quickly as possible. Jared Fields was the first guest of the season to land on the chopping block as he was the last houseguest to solve the puzzle.

The next competition challenged four houseguests to use a rowing machine that caused a giant boot to kick them in the butt every time they pushed the handles. The houseguest who got their butt kicked with the giant boot 100 times lost. Kirsten Elwin joined Jared on the chopping block.

As for the third challenge, other four houseguests were asked to correctly arm a "goo bomb" that would explode in colored goo all over them. The last houseguest to get goo'd lost and Felicia Cannon lost the game.

The last competition, meanwhile, saw the remaining four houseguests hold on for dear life while laying on the floor as a creepy portal to a dark and foreboding dimension and a giant demonic monster hand tried to drag them into the "nether region." Cory Wurtenberger was the first houseguest who lost his grip.

Following the weird competitions, Julie surprised the houseguests by introducing a 17th houseguest. The mysterious new houseguest turned out to be "Survivor" icon Cirie Fields, who happens to be Jared's mom. It marked the first time for a "Survivor" alum to join "Big Brother".

"Big Brother" will reveal its first real Head of Household competition on Sunday night.

