'Traumatized' Angus Cloud Couldn't Attend Dad's Ashes Scattering Ceremony Days Before His Death

The late 'Euphoria' star was reportedly 'in a very bad way and in total shock' as he struggled to come to terms of his father's passing after his brief fight with cancer.

Aug 3, 2023

AceShowbiz - A new report has uncovered Angus Cloud's fragile state days before his sudden passing. The late actor was "so traumatized" that he couldn't attend an ashes scattering ceremony, family friends have revealed.

After his father Conor Hickey lost his battle with cancer, other mourners noticed that Angus was "very emotional" as he struggled to come to terms with the loss. After Conor was cremated in a private ceremony in Oakland, California, the 25-year-old had flown to Ireland with his mother and twin sisters to scatter the ashes at a 100-acre farm still owned by his late father in Laurelstown, County Meath, but he remained hidden in his hotel room.

Family friend Mick Gleeson told Daily Mail, "He was just so traumatized that he could not attend. He was in a very bad way and in total shock. He was in such a fragile state and struggling with the death of his father."

"He was like a rabbit caught in the headlights and was just unable to come to terms with his loss," the source added of the "Euphoria" star. "I sat down with him and said he was now the man of the family, and he just could not handle it. He was a broken man."

Another friend shared, "I think coming back to his father's place of birth and all that contained was just too much for him. He could not face the final goodbye to his father. It is awful that he felt so overcome that his own life has come to an end."

Angus was able to later regain his composure and was taken back to the family farm by an aunt to scatter some of the ashes. He also attended two other private ceremonies, one of which took place in the cemetery where the ashes were scattered over the graves of his parents. The other ceremony took place in Count Offaly where Conor's family originally came from.

Conor died on May 18 at the age of 65 after a brief fight with cancer. Angus' mom Lisa said, "His cancer moved quickly which was devastating to all who loved him, but there is comfort in the fact that his pain wasn't prolonged."

Angus died on Monday, July 31 at his family's home in Oakland. "It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss," his family said in a statement. They also acknowledged his struggle with mental health as they urged others to "not fight this on their own in silence."

The cause of death is not immediately known as police have launched an investigation into it. Meanwhile, a 911 call revealed his mom reported his "possible overdose" prior to his passing. She made the call around 11:30 A.M. on Monday after finding him unresponsive at his family's home. She told the dispatcher that the actor did not have a pulse. He was eventually pronounced dead on the scene.

