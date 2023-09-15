'Big Brother 25' Recap: One Houseguest Evicted as Tension Rises

CBS TV

Things heat up in the new episode of the long-running CBS series as someone gets called out for lying before one of the houseguests is evicted from the house.

Sep 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - "Big Brother" returned for a rather tense episode on Thursday, September 14 episode. Things heated up in the new outing as someone got called out for lying before one of the houseguests was evicted from the house.

Felicia and Izzy were on the chopping back after Head of Household Cameron Hardin nominated them for eviction. Cam shocked everyone with his decision because he had been hinting that he was going to put Jag and Blue on the block.

Izzy proved that she's a loyal ally as she told Cirie that if she won the Power of Veto, she wouldn't use it on herself but on Cirie instead. The Power of Veto, however, went to Jared, who is unbeknownst to everyone in the house except Izzy, actually Cirie's son.

Rather unsurprisingly, Jared chose not to remove either Izzy or Felicia from the block, to protect his mom. Meanwhile, Cirie and Felicia were given the Kayak Companions punishment, meaning that they had to wear helmets and life vests and be tethered to a kayak for 48 hours.

At one point, Jared got into a heated fight with Cory. Cory slammed Jared for lying to him and basically everyone over and over again. Cory and America, later, decided that it was time for her to make people start to realize that Izzy and Cirie's powerful alliance posed a big threat to everyone.

During the live eviction, both Izzy and Felicia tried to convince the jury that they're worth saving. "This week has been long and exhausting, and I have survived, by the faith of a mustard seed," Felicia said. "At some point in this game, every person in here will have to be willing to make a decision and take the lead rather than following everybody else."

She added, "The winner of 'BB 25' is going to be the person that has the leadership and the courage to do just that. That's my theory, and I'm sticking to it."

As for Izzy, she shared, "Houseguests, from the minute I stepped foot in this house, this has changed my life, and that's because of all of you. You know that I care about this game deeply. I love everything about it."

"I have learned that I am a most brave and my most strong when I am fighting for others, and those people are the people that have chosen me no matter the mistakes I've made, because they trust that I will learn and grow so that I can continue to protect them and myself," she continued. "So if you choose to keep me in this house, I will choose to be brave and strong for you, for the rest of this game, and that is something I'm proud of."

Izzy was eventually sent home as most votes went to her. The only one trying to keep Izzy in the competition was Cirie, while Jared decided to go against his mom. The houseguests then headed to The Wall ahead of epic double eviction night.

You can share this post!