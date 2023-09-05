 

'Big Brother 25' Contestant Jared Explains His R-Word 'Slip Up,' Fans Call for His Removal

The current Head of Household, who is the son of fellow Houseguest and 'Survivor' legend Cirie Fields, lands in hot water after he referred to fellow contestant America as the R-word.

AceShowbiz - Jared, contestant of "Big Brother" season 25, has weighed in on his controversial remark in the latest episode of the CBS series. The current Head of Household landed in hot water after he referred to fellow contestant America as the R-word.

He addressed his offensive comment on the live feeds on Saturday, September 2. Speaking to Cory, who's been in a showmance with America, Jared said, "I don't think she's the R-word. I slipped up." He continued, "Obviously, I was angry about it [and] I'm willing to admit that."

Jared, who is the son of fellow Houseguest and "Survivor" legend Cirie Fields, went on to say that he would be ready to turn on a competitor "the moment that somebody does not benefit my game." The feeds were cut off shortly after Jared's explanation.

Despite Jared's explanation, fans had been calling for his removal from the show. They took to social media to point out the CBS Zero-tolerance policy, which says there is an "automatic ban" for various types of conduct, including "Negative Speech or Slurs." This section includes "hate speech or threats of harm" directed at various groups, including race and disability.

While it's still unknown if "Big Brother" has taken any action regarding Jared's controversy, the show recently kicked one contestant out of the house for using the N-word in conversation with Cory, Jared and Hisam on August 9. "Luke violated the 'Big Brother' code of conduct and there is zero tolerance in the house for using a racial slur. He has been removed from the house. His departure will be addressed in Thursday night's show," the statement read."

Luke dropped the N-word while speaking with fellow contestants which was captured on the Paramount+ live feeds. Luke, who went shirtless, casually added the slur to the end of a sentence as he discussed someone's room. He quickly covered his mouth after he realized his own mishap and tried to correct the comment with the word "dude" while laughing. "Anyways!" he told his housemates, who just stood in frozen silence.

He then told Jared, who is black, that saying the word was "a slip of the tongue" before apologizing. Jared, however, replied, "I don't give a f**k," prompting Luke to say, "I'm in trouble now. I've been in worse trouble."

