NewJeans Reaches New Milestones After 'Get Up' Tops Billboard 200

The all-star 'Barbie' soundtrack, meanwhile, bows at No. 2 with 126,000 units earned, marking the biggest week for a full-length theatrical film soundtrack, by units, in more than four years.

Aug 3, 2023

AceShowbiz - NewJeans celebrates their new milestones. The K-Pop girl group scores both their first No. 1 and first entry on the Billboard 200 albums chart as their second album "Get Up" arrives atop the list. The set earns 126,500 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending July 27, according to Luminate.

Consisting of Hanni, Haerin, Minji and Danielle, the Korean quintet is the second all-female group to lead the Billboard 200 in less then a year after BLACKPINK did with "Born Pink" last September. The two groups are also the only two albums by all-female groups to reach No. 1 in the last 15 years.

Of "Get Up" number, album sales comprise 101,500 with 99% of that sum driven by CD sales and 1% via digital download. SEA units comprise 24,500, equaling 34.39 million on-demand official streams of the set's six tracks. Meanwhile, TEA units comprise 500.

Back on the new chart, the all-star "Barbie" soundtrack bows at No. 2 with 126,000 equivalent album units earned. It marks the biggest week for a full-length theatrical film soundtrack, by units, in more than four years. Back in 2019, Lady GaGa and Bradley Cooper's "A Star Is Born" soundtrack earned 129,000 units. "Barbie" is also the highest debut for a full-length theatrical film soundtrack since the Beyonce Knowles-led "The Lion King: The Gift".

At No. 3 is Morgan Wallen's former No. 1 "One Thing at a Time" that moves down on the Billboard 200 with 103,000 equivalent album units. Taylor Swift's "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)", meanwhile, dips from No. 1 to No. 4 in its third week with 79,000 equivalent album units.

Also descending this week is Peso Pluma's "Genesis", which drops from No. 3 to No. 5 after earning 53,000 units. Taylor's chart-topping "Midnights" falls from No. 4 to No. 6 with 49,000 units, while Wallen's former leader "Dangerous: The Double Album" moves down two rangs from No. 5 to No. 7 with 47,000 equivalent album units.

Joining NewJeans and "Barbie" soundtrack as the newcomers this week, Greta Van Fleet lands its third Top 10-charting album on the Billboard 200 as "Starcatcher" debuts at No. 8 with 45,500 equivalent album units. SZA's "SOS" dips from No. 7 to No. 9 after earning just over 42,000 units, while Taylor's "Lover" rounds out the Top 10 after falling from No. 6 to No. 10 with 42,000 units.

Top Ten of Billboard 200:

