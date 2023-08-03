Oscar-Nominated Director Sophia Nahli Allison Accuses 'Bully' Lizzo of Racism Amid Lawsuit

Facebook/Instagram Celebrity

After saying that she dropped out of the Grammy winner's documentary in 2019 due to being 'gaslit' by the musician, Allison further details how it was like working with the 'Juice' singer.

Aug 3, 2023

AceShowbiz - Film director Sophia Nahli Allison isn't done speaking out against Lizzo. After revealing that she dropped out of the "Truth Hurts" singer's documentary in 2019 due to being "gaslit" by the musician, Allison took to her social media account to further detail how it was like working with Lizzo.

"To be clear. Since I've spoken out, I've had others privately share their very similar experiences," Allison wrote on Instagram Stories on Wednesday, August 3. She added that she's "also been affirmed by people who witnessed what I went through."

The Oscar-nominated director also accused the "About Damn Time" hitmaker of racism as she noted, "Lizzo creates an extremely toxic and hostile working environment and undermines the work, labor, and authority of other black and brown womxn in the process. (Notice how the documentary ended up being directed by cis white men.)"

Not stopping there, Allison labeled Lizzo "narcissistic bully" who "has built her brand off of lies." She continued, "I was excited to support and protect a Black woman through the documentary process but quickly learned her image and 'message' was a curated facade."

At the end of her post, Allison wrote, "I stand with the dancers and anyone who has had similar experiences working with her and her team. These working conditions are not ok."

Prior to this, the filmmaker claimed on Instagram Stories that she walked away from Lizzo's documentary "after about 2 weeks" as she "was treated with such disrespect by her." Calling Lizzo "arrogant, self-centered and unkind," Allison added, "I was not protected and was thrown into a s**tty situation with little support. My spirit said to run as fast as you f**king can and I'm so grateful I trusted my gut."

She continued, "I felt gaslit and was deeply hurt, but I've healed. Reading these reports made me realize how dangerous of a situation it was. This kind of abuse of power happens far too often."

"Much love and support to the dancers," Sophia concluded. Sophia didn't mention the title for the said documentary, but Lizzo released "Love, Lizzo" in November 2022.

Lizzo has been catching a lot of flak after three of her former backing dancers sued her for alleged weight-shaming, sexual harassment and hostile work environment. Among the allegations in the bombshell lawsuit, Lizzo was accused of pressuring backing dancers into eating bananas sticking out of sex workers' vaginas during a wild trip to Amsterdam in February 2023.

You can share this post!