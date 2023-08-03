Jennifer Hudson Dubs Common 'a Beautiful Man' Despite Playing Coy When Asked About Their Romance

Cover Images/Tony DiMaio Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Hudson is playing coy when it comes to speculations about her dating Common. Although she dodged questions about their relationship status, the "Respect" star admitted that the rapper is such "a beautiful man."

The 41-year-old gushed over her rumored beau when speaking with TMZ on Monday, July 31. "The rumors say a lot of things," the actress said while smiling. "He's a beautiful man, I will give you that."

This is not the first time J-Hud showed love to Common. When celebrating his birthday in March, she described the "Alice" actor as "one of the brightest lights" while sharing a photo of the two posing together.

J-Hud also asked her followers to help wish him a happy birthday. "Team Jhud pls help me wish one of the brightest lights, a Chicago and hip hop legend, the one and only @common a very happy birthday on today !" she wrote at that time.

Jennifer and Common were first linked romantically in July 2022 as they were filming the upcoming action thriller "Breathe" together. That month, they were caught on a date in Philadelphia where they were filming the movie.

Since then, they have been spotted together several times on different occasions. Back in February, the two were caught having a dinner date as they were photographed when leaving Nobu restaurant in Malibu together.

