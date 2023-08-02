 

Meek Mill Claims Hip-Hop Artists Are Paid More to Rap About 'Ignorant Stuff' Like Violence and Gun

Music

The 'Going Bad' rapper shares his experience in his career while joining the panel of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People's (NAACP) 114th National Convention.

  • Aug 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Meek Mill has got candid about his experience as a hip-hop artist. When joining the panel of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People's (NAACP) 114th National Convention over the weekend, the "Going Bad" spitter claimed rappers are paid more to rhyme about "ignorant stuff" such as violence and gun.

"Before, I wasn't on stages like this. I was on rap stages rapping about violence and guns. We get paid to rap about that stuff. They actually pay us more when we rap about more ignorant stuff so I make sure I even the line and come and talk on stages like this," the 36-year-old shared. "The NAACP opened doors for people like me to be able to power forward. The things that fund us don't power me forward."

"I just make sure.. 'cuz I know better im at an age point…I'm 36. They power us really from where we [are] 21 through 25, where we really don't know," the Grammy-nominated artist further explained. "I'm one of the lucky ones that made it through and was able to get my knowledge and sense."

Instagram users agreed with Meek's statement. One in particular commented underneath a video of Meek's speech, "Jay-Z said it on Moment of Clarity - I dumb down for my audience and double my dollars They criticize me for it, yet they all yell 'holla' If skills sold, truth be told, l'd probably be lyrically Talib Kweli."

Others, in the meantime, complimented the Philadelphia native. "Meek's Growth is beautiful to see Black Man," one person gushed, while another raved, "Meek maturing right in front of us much love black man."

Meek himself recently joined Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker in the passing of a new piece of legislation. The law seeks to reform the kinds of violations that cause re-incarceration for many on parole so that they won't return to jail without committing any additional crimes.

On how he feels about his contribution, Meek said, "That's a milestone in my life." He then elaborated, "When I started making music, I was just trying to get out of the ghetto and my environment. But to be a part of something that changes bills and laws that actually affect me and my people, it's my legacy."

