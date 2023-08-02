Filmmaker Sophia Nahli Allison Says She Exited Lizzo's Documentary After Being 'Gaslit'

Instagram TV

The admission arrives after three former backing dancers of the Grammy winner sued the musician for alleged weight-shaming, sexual harassment and hostile work enviroment.

Aug 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Another person came forward with damning allegations against Lizzo. Filmmaker Sophia Nahli Allison took to her Instagram account to reveal that she dropped out as director of the "Truth Hurts" singer's documentary in 2019 due to an unpleasant experience working with the musician.

"I usually do not comment on anything pop culture related," Sophia wrote on Instagram Stories on Tuesday, August 1. "But, in 2019, I traveled a bit with Lizzo to be the director of her documentary. I walked away after about 2 weeks. I was treated with such disrespect by her."

Sophia also accused the "About Damn Time" singer of being "arrogant, self-centered and unkind." She went on recalling, "I was not protected and was thrown into a s**tty situation with little support. My spirit said to run as fast as you f**king can and I'm so grateful I trusted my gut."

The Oscar-nominated director added, "I felt gaslit and was deeply hurt, but I've healed. Reading these reports made me realize how dangerous of a situation it was. This kind of abuse of power happens far too often."

Concluding her post, she showed support for the backing dancers who filed a lawsuit against Lizzo, accusing her of weight-shaming, sexual harassment and hostile work enviroment. "Much love and support to the dancers," Sophia wrote. Sophia didn't mention the title for the said documentary, but Lizzo released "Love, Lizzo" on November 2022.



Filmmaker Sophia Nahli Allison detailed unpleasant experience working with Lizzo.

Sophia joined Lizzo's former creative director Quinn Whitney Wilson and dancer Courtney Hollinquest as former co-workers who spoke out just hours after news of the bombshell lawsuit broke. On Instagram Stories, Courtney recently penned, "For clarification, I'm not apart of the lawsuit - but this was very much my experience in my time there. Big shoutout to the dancers who had the courage to bring this to light."

Quinn echoed the sentiment on her own page, adding, "I havent been apart of that world for around three years, for a reason. I very much applaude the dancers courage to bring this to light. And i grieve parts of my own experience. Id appreciate space to understand my feelings."

Courtney caught wind of Quinn's post and showed love to her in a separate slide. "My sister forever. Only a few know what we've been through.. Love u Quinn," so she wrote.

In the bombshell lawsuit, Lizzo was accused of her pressuring backing dancers into eating bananas sticking out of sex workers' vaginas during a wild trip to Amsterdam in February 2023. Plaintiffs Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez added Lizzo allegedly "pressured" and "goaded" Arianna into touching one of the nude performer's breasts.

Arianna also alleged that she was fired by Lizzo after the singer found out that she had recorded one of their meetings even though it was meant to have "a copy of the notes" the artist provided. Noelle resigned shortly after out of solidarity for Arianna and the "disrespect" Lizzo allegedly showed her. Crystal, meanwhile, was fired in late April due to "budget cuts," just a week after she spoke up in a meeting in which she challenged an accusation from Lizzo that the dancers were drinking before performances.

You can share this post!