Oprah Winfrey Sings Beyonce Praises Over Her 'Renaissance' Tour

Cover Images/Instagram/Faye's Vision Music

The 69-year-old TV mogul attends the 41-year-old Grammy winner's concert at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium with her best friend Gayle King and is left 'in awe.'

Aug 3, 2023

AceShowbiz - Oprah Winfrey called Beyonce Knowles' "Renaissance" tour "the most extraordinary thing I've ever seen." The 69-year-old TV mogul attended 41-year-old Beyonce's concert at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium last month with her best friend Gayle King and was left "in awe".

Oprah said on Instagram, "I have never in my life experienced anything like that. I couldn't speak, I couldn't scream, I was in awe. I am in awe of that kind of talent, that kind of synergy, what it takes to do that, that kind of expression, that kind of anointing. I mean that is a thing that's coming straight from a source that creates the planet. That is like the most extraordinary thing I've ever seen. The most extraordinary show I've ever seen."

Oprah added to Oprah Daily, "My body was vibrating the whole night. I had Beyonce dreams. And I woke up like, 'What was that?' It was transcendent to see all of that come together... And she's at the helm of all of it, you can see, from every costume to every move. I bow to that. I bow."

Gayle added, "Some things are worth staying up on a school night and it starts with B...BEYONCE! I see @oprah got over her concern about standing on her feet for 3 hours at a concert...sister girl never sat down! Definitely going again, my jaw is still on the floor! I thought it was a visual feast for the eyes. It made me so proud because she's a mother. She's a wife. And she gets out and she does that. So in the daytime, she's taking care of her children, like normal people [do]. Then she gets on stage and then she does that. Tina Knowles said to me years ago, 'My daughter is one of the hardest working person I know.' And to me, that was on full display yesterday. My jaw is still on the ground."

You can share this post!