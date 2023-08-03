 

Oprah Winfrey Sings Beyonce Praises Over Her 'Renaissance' Tour

Oprah Winfrey Sings Beyonce Praises Over Her 'Renaissance' Tour
Cover Images/Instagram/Faye's Vision
Music

The 69-year-old TV mogul attends the 41-year-old Grammy winner's concert at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium with her best friend Gayle King and is left 'in awe.'

  • Aug 3, 2023

AceShowbiz - Oprah Winfrey called Beyonce Knowles' "Renaissance" tour "the most extraordinary thing I've ever seen." The 69-year-old TV mogul attended 41-year-old Beyonce's concert at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium last month with her best friend Gayle King and was left "in awe".

Oprah said on Instagram, "I have never in my life experienced anything like that. I couldn't speak, I couldn't scream, I was in awe. I am in awe of that kind of talent, that kind of synergy, what it takes to do that, that kind of expression, that kind of anointing. I mean that is a thing that's coming straight from a source that creates the planet. That is like the most extraordinary thing I've ever seen. The most extraordinary show I've ever seen."

  Editors' Pick

Oprah added to Oprah Daily, "My body was vibrating the whole night. I had Beyonce dreams. And I woke up like, 'What was that?' It was transcendent to see all of that come together... And she's at the helm of all of it, you can see, from every costume to every move. I bow to that. I bow."

Gayle added, "Some things are worth staying up on a school night and it starts with B...BEYONCE! I see @oprah got over her concern about standing on her feet for 3 hours at a concert...sister girl never sat down! Definitely going again, my jaw is still on the floor! I thought it was a visual feast for the eyes. It made me so proud because she's a mother. She's a wife. And she gets out and she does that. So in the daytime, she's taking care of her children, like normal people [do]. Then she gets on stage and then she does that. Tina Knowles said to me years ago, 'My daughter is one of the hardest working person I know.' And to me, that was on full display yesterday. My jaw is still on the ground."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kylie Minogue Names The Killers as Her Dream Collaborator

Filmmaker Sophia Nahli Allison Says She Exited Lizzo's Documentary After Being 'Gaslit'
Related Posts
Oprah Winfrey Says Tina Turner Was 'Curious' About Death

Oprah Winfrey Says Tina Turner Was 'Curious' About Death

Oprah Winfrey Could Replace Dianne Feinstein in Senate

Oprah Winfrey Could Replace Dianne Feinstein in Senate

Oprah Gives Advice to Harry and Meghan About Whether They Should Attend Charles' Coronation

Oprah Gives Advice to Harry and Meghan About Whether They Should Attend Charles' Coronation

Oprah Winfrey Goes Viral as She's Shocked When Being Told Her $100 Christmas Gift Idea Is Too Pricey

Oprah Winfrey Goes Viral as She's Shocked When Being Told Her $100 Christmas Gift Idea Is Too Pricey

Latest News
Oscar-Nominated Director Sophia Nahli Allison Accuses 'Bully' Lizzo of Racism Amid Lawsuit
  • Aug 03, 2023

Oscar-Nominated Director Sophia Nahli Allison Accuses 'Bully' Lizzo of Racism Amid Lawsuit

Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Arrested for Stalking in Tennessee
  • Aug 03, 2023

Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Arrested for Stalking in Tennessee

Oprah Winfrey Sings Beyonce Praises Over Her 'Renaissance' Tour
  • Aug 03, 2023

Oprah Winfrey Sings Beyonce Praises Over Her 'Renaissance' Tour

'Bachelorette' Alum Gabby Windey Comes Out Months After Splitting From Fiance Erich Schwer
  • Aug 03, 2023

'Bachelorette' Alum Gabby Windey Comes Out Months After Splitting From Fiance Erich Schwer

Kylie Minogue Names The Killers as Her Dream Collaborator
  • Aug 03, 2023

Kylie Minogue Names The Killers as Her Dream Collaborator

Lizzo Talked About Her Interest in Banana Sex-Show Years Before Bombshell Lawsuit
  • Aug 03, 2023

Lizzo Talked About Her Interest in Banana Sex-Show Years Before Bombshell Lawsuit

Most Read
Beyonce Omits Lizzo From 'Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)' at 'Renaissance' Tour Amid Lawsuit
Music

Beyonce Omits Lizzo From 'Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)' at 'Renaissance' Tour Amid Lawsuit

Taylor Swift Gifts 'Eras Tour' Crew $100K Each

Taylor Swift Gifts 'Eras Tour' Crew $100K Each

Tim McGraw Condems Trend of Concertgoers Throwing Stuff at Performers

Tim McGraw Condems Trend of Concertgoers Throwing Stuff at Performers

Emily Ratajkowski Admits She 'Didn't F**k With Taylor Swift' Because of 'Snobbery'

Emily Ratajkowski Admits She 'Didn't F**k With Taylor Swift' Because of 'Snobbery'

Hayley Williams Reveals Lung Infection as She Slams Nasty Response to Paramore Show Cancellation

Hayley Williams Reveals Lung Infection as She Slams Nasty Response to Paramore Show Cancellation

Lady GaGa Confirms Return to Las Vegas for New 'Jazz and Piano' Residency Show

Lady GaGa Confirms Return to Las Vegas for New 'Jazz and Piano' Residency Show

Sinead O'Connor Felt Pink Floyd's Songs Weren't 'Street' Enough

Sinead O'Connor Felt Pink Floyd's Songs Weren't 'Street' Enough

Drake 'Unfortunately' Cancels His 'It's All a Blur' Concert in Memphis

Drake 'Unfortunately' Cancels His 'It's All a Blur' Concert in Memphis

Quavo Pushes Back 'Rocket Power' Album Release Date

Quavo Pushes Back 'Rocket Power' Album Release Date