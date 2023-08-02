Sofia Vergara Hands Her Dog to Joe Manganiello Amid Divorce as the Pooch 'Hates' Her

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello may not see eye to eye when it comes to lifestyles, but they know who will take care of her dog the best. According to a new report, the "Modern Family" alum willingly let Joe keep her 10-year-old Chihuahua-Pomerainian mix, Bubbles, after their split.

"Not in a million years would Joe part ways with his dog Bubbles and Sofia is well aware of this," a source told the Daily Mail on Tuesday, August 1. "Neither one of them is bitter or out for revenge, and Sofia loves Bubbles and wants her to be happy which is precisely why she's letting Joe have custody."

The insider added that Sofia was instead "gracious" about the "Magic Mike" actor keeping the pooch after their split. "[Joe] said Sofia has the biggest heart and would never do anything to intentionally hurt him or Bubbles," the source continued.

Under California State law, pets are considered personal property when couples are dividing their assets. After a new law was passed in 2019, however, judges presiding over divorces can now take into consideration the best interest of the pet's well-being and may establish shared custody agreements at their discretion.

Back in 2021, Sofia joked on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" that her dog favors Joe over her. "She hates me. She was supposed to be for me. She was supposed to be my dog," the "America's Got Talent" judge told the host at the time. "She arrived to the house and I don't know, she thought she was for Joe and that's all she wants to do."

Sofia went on to say that Bubbles had an "obsession" with the "True Blood" star. Saying that her fury friend would follow him around and harass him, she further divulged, "It's horrific, she hates me. She's super mean to me. She bites me! She's not that cute in person."

"I have to say, he treats her like she's a little daughter he has. But she insists on, you know, behaving like a concubine or like a mistress or something," she joked. "She sleeps with him. She gets angry when I walk in the room. It's a whole thing now in the house."

Joe filed for divorce from Sofia on July 19. The exes have agreed to have spousal support following their divorce to be determined by their prenup. Sofia, however, made sure in her legal documents that "miscellaneous jewelry, artwork and other personal effects," which includes any earnings she made before, during and after their date of separation, belong to her.

