 

Sofia Vergara Hands Her Dog to Joe Manganiello Amid Divorce as the Pooch 'Hates' Her

Sofia Vergara Hands Her Dog to Joe Manganiello Amid Divorce as the Pooch 'Hates' Her
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Modern Family' alum reportedly willingly lets the 'True Blood' hunk keep her 10-year-old Chihuahua-Pomerainian mix, Bubbles, after he filed for divorce from her last month.

  • Aug 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello may not see eye to eye when it comes to lifestyles, but they know who will take care of her dog the best. According to a new report, the "Modern Family" alum willingly let Joe keep her 10-year-old Chihuahua-Pomerainian mix, Bubbles, after their split.

"Not in a million years would Joe part ways with his dog Bubbles and Sofia is well aware of this," a source told the Daily Mail on Tuesday, August 1. "Neither one of them is bitter or out for revenge, and Sofia loves Bubbles and wants her to be happy which is precisely why she's letting Joe have custody."

The insider added that Sofia was instead "gracious" about the "Magic Mike" actor keeping the pooch after their split. "[Joe] said Sofia has the biggest heart and would never do anything to intentionally hurt him or Bubbles," the source continued.

Under California State law, pets are considered personal property when couples are dividing their assets. After a new law was passed in 2019, however, judges presiding over divorces can now take into consideration the best interest of the pet's well-being and may establish shared custody agreements at their discretion.

  Editors' Pick

Back in 2021, Sofia joked on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" that her dog favors Joe over her. "She hates me. She was supposed to be for me. She was supposed to be my dog," the "America's Got Talent" judge told the host at the time. "She arrived to the house and I don't know, she thought she was for Joe and that's all she wants to do."

Sofia went on to say that Bubbles had an "obsession" with the "True Blood" star. Saying that her fury friend would follow him around and harass him, she further divulged, "It's horrific, she hates me. She's super mean to me. She bites me! She's not that cute in person."

"I have to say, he treats her like she's a little daughter he has. But she insists on, you know, behaving like a concubine or like a mistress or something," she joked. "She sleeps with him. She gets angry when I walk in the room. It's a whole thing now in the house."

Joe filed for divorce from Sofia on July 19. The exes have agreed to have spousal support following their divorce to be determined by their prenup. Sofia, however, made sure in her legal documents that "miscellaneous jewelry, artwork and other personal effects," which includes any earnings she made before, during and after their date of separation, belong to her.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Filmmaker Sophia Nahli Allison Says She Exited Lizzo's Documentary After Being 'Gaslit'

Gunna Defended by Fans After Being Called a 'Rat' by a Stranger at Shopping Mall
Related Posts
Sofia Vergara Called 'Rudest Woman', Accused of Forgetting Her Humble Beginning by Teresa Giudice

Sofia Vergara Called 'Rudest Woman', Accused of Forgetting Her Humble Beginning by Teresa Giudice

Sofia Vergara Has Mixed Feelings After Splitting From Joe Manganiello

Sofia Vergara Has Mixed Feelings After Splitting From Joe Manganiello

Sofia Vergara in Good Spirits During Outing While Ditching Wedding Ring Amid Joe Manganiello Divorce

Sofia Vergara in Good Spirits During Outing While Ditching Wedding Ring Amid Joe Manganiello Divorce

Sofia Vergara Felt 'Stifled' by 'Unsupportive' Joe Manganiello During Their Marriage

Sofia Vergara Felt 'Stifled' by 'Unsupportive' Joe Manganiello During Their Marriage

Latest News
Jamie Foxx Says He's Would've Died Without Sister Deidra Dixon's 'Decisions' Following Health Scare
  • Aug 02, 2023

Jamie Foxx Says He's Would've Died Without Sister Deidra Dixon's 'Decisions' Following Health Scare

Sinead O'Connor Admitted to Be Jealous of Her Sister's Beautiful Hair in Resurfaced Interview
  • Aug 02, 2023

Sinead O'Connor Admitted to Be Jealous of Her Sister's Beautiful Hair in Resurfaced Interview

Sofia Vergara Hands Her Dog to Joe Manganiello Amid Divorce as the Pooch 'Hates' Her
  • Aug 02, 2023

Sofia Vergara Hands Her Dog to Joe Manganiello Amid Divorce as the Pooch 'Hates' Her

Meek Mill Claims Hip-Hop Artists Are Paid More to Rap About 'Ignorant Stuff' Like Violence and Gun
  • Aug 02, 2023

Meek Mill Claims Hip-Hop Artists Are Paid More to Rap About 'Ignorant Stuff' Like Violence and Gun

Joe Jonas Says Pooping Onstage Isn't His Most Embarrassing Moment
  • Aug 02, 2023

Joe Jonas Says Pooping Onstage Isn't His Most Embarrassing Moment

Busta Rhymes Reveals 'Wake Up Calls' That Inspired Him to Lose Weight
  • Aug 02, 2023

Busta Rhymes Reveals 'Wake Up Calls' That Inspired Him to Lose Weight

Most Read
Alicia Keys' Son Criticizes Her Revealing Concert Outfit
Celebrity

Alicia Keys' Son Criticizes Her Revealing Concert Outfit

Cardi B Reported for Battery After Mic-Throwing Incident in Las Vegas

Cardi B Reported for Battery After Mic-Throwing Incident in Las Vegas

'Pee-wee Herman' Star Paul Reubens Died at 70, Apologized to Fans in His Final Message

'Pee-wee Herman' Star Paul Reubens Died at 70, Apologized to Fans in His Final Message

Carmen Electra Is Fine Despite Looking Exasperated While Crying in Public

Carmen Electra Is Fine Despite Looking Exasperated While Crying in Public

Emily Ratajkowski's Ex Sebastian Bear-McClard Hangs Out With Model Ava Pearlman in NYC

Emily Ratajkowski's Ex Sebastian Bear-McClard Hangs Out With Model Ava Pearlman in NYC

Erykah Badu Called 'Petty' for Throwing Shade at Beyonce Over Their Similar Tour Looks

Erykah Badu Called 'Petty' for Throwing Shade at Beyonce Over Their Similar Tour Looks

Hailey Bieber Flaunts Abs in Crop Top Amid Pregnancy Speculations

Hailey Bieber Flaunts Abs in Crop Top Amid Pregnancy Speculations

Piers Morgan's Wife Rips Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for 'Violating' Hollywood A-Lister Code

Piers Morgan's Wife Rips Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for 'Violating' Hollywood A-Lister Code

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Relationship Gets Stronger as They Are Due to Welcome Baby No. 2

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Relationship Gets Stronger as They Are Due to Welcome Baby No. 2