 

Judi Dench Reflects on Finding Love Again After Her Husband's Death

Judi Dench Reflects on Finding Love Again After Her Husband's Death
BBC
Celebrity

After her husband David Williams died from lung cancer, the 'Victoria and Abdul' actress 'never expected' to find a 'caring' partner until she met David Mills.

  • Aug 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Dame Judi Dench is grateful to have found love again following the death of her husband Michael Williams. The "GoldenEye" star felt devastated after her partner of 30 years - the father of her daughter Finty Williams - died in 2001 after a battle with lung cancer and, almost a decade later, she struck up a romance with conservationist David Mills who she has been with ever since - and Judi feels blessed to have found someone to share her life with.

"[I] never expected, not for a minute, that there would be anybody else in my life. I've had many, many good friends, but it's been very unexpected to have somebody who is as caring as my partner David. Someone to be able to share things with ... I feel very lucky indeed," she told the Mirror's Notebook magazine.

  Editors' Pick

Judi went on to reveal the secret to her longtime relationship with David is their shared sense of humour. She added, "To laugh with someone is terribly important. We laugh about everything."

Judi previously revealed the pair have no plans to ever get married, telling Good Housekeeping Magazine, "We talked about [marriage] but I think we are far better off as we are as we have got two separate houses. And we are either in one or the other and we are four miles apart. He is not going to propose. No, no, no, no, no. Let's just pull ourselves together and be our age!"

She also confessed she's not a fan of using the label of partner or boyfriend for David, adding, "I don't know what the word is because I don't like the word 'partner.' Partner is something to do with dancing. Partner - horrible word. Friend? No. Boyfriend? No. Chap? Will chap do?"

You can share this post!

You might also like

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes Take Their Kids to Wilderness to Hide From 'Barbie' Frenzy

Joaquin Phoenix's 'Joker' Performance Moved Ridley Scott to Cast Him in 'Napoleon'
Related Posts
Judi Dench Unable See on Movie Set Due to Severe Sight Loss

Judi Dench Unable See on Movie Set Due to Severe Sight Loss

Judi Dench Says British People Are Indebted to NHS

Judi Dench Says British People Are Indebted to NHS

Judi Dench Looking for Special 'Machine' to Help Her Learn Lines Without Assistance

Judi Dench Looking for Special 'Machine' to Help Her Learn Lines Without Assistance

Judi Dench Determined to Keep Working Despite Old Age and Deteriorating Eyesight

Judi Dench Determined to Keep Working Despite Old Age and Deteriorating Eyesight

Latest News
Tim McGraw Condems Trend of Concertgoers Throwing Stuff at Performers
  • Aug 02, 2023

Tim McGraw Condems Trend of Concertgoers Throwing Stuff at Performers

Lady GaGa Confirms Return to Las Vegas for New 'Jazz and Piano' Residency Show
  • Aug 02, 2023

Lady GaGa Confirms Return to Las Vegas for New 'Jazz and Piano' Residency Show

Joaquin Phoenix's 'Joker' Performance Moved Ridley Scott to Cast Him in 'Napoleon'
  • Aug 02, 2023

Joaquin Phoenix's 'Joker' Performance Moved Ridley Scott to Cast Him in 'Napoleon'

Judi Dench Reflects on Finding Love Again After Her Husband's Death
  • Aug 02, 2023

Judi Dench Reflects on Finding Love Again After Her Husband's Death

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes Take Their Kids to Wilderness to Hide From 'Barbie' Frenzy
  • Aug 01, 2023

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes Take Their Kids to Wilderness to Hide From 'Barbie' Frenzy

Cardi B Unfazed After Named a Suspect in Battery Case Over Mic-Throwing Incident
  • Aug 01, 2023

Cardi B Unfazed After Named a Suspect in Battery Case Over Mic-Throwing Incident

Most Read
Harry Styles Has a Tattoo Seemingly Dedicated to Ex Olivia Wilde
Celebrity

Harry Styles Has a Tattoo Seemingly Dedicated to Ex Olivia Wilde

Justin and Hailey Bieber Allegedly Expecting First Child Together

Justin and Hailey Bieber Allegedly Expecting First Child Together

Kylie Jenner Poses Provocatively in New Photos for Her Cosmetics Brand Campaign

Kylie Jenner Poses Provocatively in New Photos for Her Cosmetics Brand Campaign

Report: David Beckham Ends Friendship With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Over This Accusation

Report: David Beckham Ends Friendship With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Over This Accusation

Cardi B's Mic-Throwing Victim Claims Raptress Mistook Her for the Person Who Threw Drink

Cardi B's Mic-Throwing Victim Claims Raptress Mistook Her for the Person Who Threw Drink

Tristan Thompson Blasted for Favoring His and Khloe Kardashian's Son Over His With Maralee Nichols

Tristan Thompson Blasted for Favoring His and Khloe Kardashian's Son Over His With Maralee Nichols

Lisa Hochstein Calls Out Husband Lenny's 'Disgusting' Mother Following His Engagement to 'Mistress'

Lisa Hochstein Calls Out Husband Lenny's 'Disgusting' Mother Following His Engagement to 'Mistress'

Gerard Pique Trolled With 'Shakira' Chants and 'Waka Waka' Singalong at Madrid Nightclub

Gerard Pique Trolled With 'Shakira' Chants and 'Waka Waka' Singalong at Madrid Nightclub

'Pee-wee Herman' Star Paul Reubens Died at 70, Apologized to Fans in His Final Message

'Pee-wee Herman' Star Paul Reubens Died at 70, Apologized to Fans in His Final Message