Cardi B Reported for Battery After Mic-Throwing Incident in Las Vegas

A woman, who was struck with the 'WAP' hitmaker's microphone during her show at Drai's Nightclub on Saturday, July 29, reported the incident to Las Vegas Metro PD the next day.

  • Aug 1, 2023

AceShowbiz - Cardi B isn't going to walk away that easily after throwing a microphone at a fan in Las Vegas. The Bronx femcee is now dealing with the aftermath as the fan has reported the incident to police.

The Las Vegas Metro Police Department has confirmed a battery had been reported by a woman just one day after the Grammy winner threw a fit during her performance at Drai's Nightclub over the weekend. The case is currently under investigation by the LVMPD, but no arrests or citations have been issued.

"On July 30, 2023, an individual came into an LVMPD police station to report a battery," the LVMPD stated. "According to the victim, she was attending an event on July 29, 2023, at a property located in the 3500 block of Las Vegas Boulevard. During a concert, she was struck by an item that was thrown from the stage."

The incident went down on Saturday, when Cardi performed at the nightclub at The Cromwell Hotel & Casino. A woman in the audience was seen throwing drink at her. Looking startled, the mother of two spontaneously launched the microphone at the woman. Security then intervened while the rap star yelled from the stage. After getting her microphone back, she told the audience, "I said splash my p***y not my face b***h."

Following the incident, a woman, who said she was hit by Cardi's mic, claimed the raptress mistook her for another person who threw drink at the hip-hop star. The woman, who goes by paxybabyy on TikTok, shared footage from the incident. In the clip, she was seemingly holding the camera while someone in front of her holding her drink in the air before tossing it at Cardi's direction.

After Cardi reacted by throwing her mic at the audience, the woman was visibly shaken judging from her camera's angle. She captioned the footage, "When you're the one gets smoked by Cardi B microphone but didn't throw the drink."

The woman posted another video of the incident on her Instagram Story, this time capturing the moment from a bit further back. The clip shows that a woman, possibly paxybabyy, was standing right behind the woman who was holding a drink in the air.

When Cardi threw her mic, the second woman seemingly swiftly moved away to avoid the mic, which appeared to have landed on the woman holding the camera. Someone else was seen quickly pointing at the right culprit though, before security guards escorted her out.

According to TMZ, the person who reported the incident to police was standing next to the drink thrower, but the identity has not been released. Some video angles seem to show the mic hitting her after it ricocheted off the other fan.

