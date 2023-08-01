Yung Miami Mocked After Calling Herself 'the Black Oprah'

Instagram Celebrity

The one-half of City Girls confuses people with her declaration that she is the black version of Oprah Winfrey while acknowledging that the former daytime talk show queen is indeed a black woman.

Aug 1, 2023

AceShowbiz - Yung Miami has puzzled fans with her claim that she is "the black Oprah." The Miami-born star has been roasted by social media users after calling herself the black version of Oprah Winfrey in an upcoming interview.

On Monday, July 31, a sneak peek of an upcoming episode of "Drink Champs" made its way out online. In the short preview, the raptress declares, "I'm the black Oprah." She then quickly admits that she knows the former daytime talk show queen has the same color skin as her.

Afterward, the 29-year-old seemingly suggests that because Oprah carries herself in a more "proper" manner, she may be perceived as less black in the world's eyes.

As fans will only get the full context of Miami's statement when the interview is released in full later this week, many have questioned the "Twerk" hitmaker's declaration. "Then what is ....Oprah ?" one Twitter user asked. Another remarked, "Ain't oprah black tho."

Someone took Miami's comment as an insult to Oprah, exclaiming, "She shouldn't disrespect Oprah like that!" A fourth person slammed the one-half of hip-hop duo City Girls as saying, "This woman is such trash."

Others mocked Miami by bringing up her previous comment about liking "golden shower" and her relationship with Sean "P. Diddy" Combs. "Too many golden showers to the dome," one person trolled her. Another wrote, "Diddy gotta stop peeing on her," while another said, "She got pee brain."

Miami has been hosting her own talk show titled "Caresha Please" which airs on Revolt TV. In 2022, the femcee/actress, whose real name is Caresha Romeka Brownlee, shared the Best Hip Hop Platform award with "Drink Champs" for her "Caresha Please" series, which has so far spawned 10 episodes.

Her career ambition aside, Miami recently announced that she's ready to be in a serious relationship after apparently calling it quits for good with Diddy for good. She tweeted on Wednesday, July 26, "I'm ready to be in a relationship & love again! this was my last summer being outside!"

You can share this post!