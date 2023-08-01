 

Tim Burton 'Shocked' by Paul Reubens' Death

Tim Burton 'Shocked' by Paul Reubens' Death
The filmmaker, who directed the late actor in 1985's movie 'Pee-wee's Big Adventure', credits the 70-year-old comedian for helping him at the beginning of his career.

AceShowbiz - Tim Burton feels "shocked and saddened" by Paul Reubens' death. The actor, who was best known for playing Pee-wee Herman, has passed away at the age of 70, and the acclaimed filmmaker has already taken to social media to pay a glowing tribute to him.

Alongside a throwback photograph, Tim, who directed the 1985 movie "Pee-wee's Big Adventure", wrote on Instagram, "Shocked and saddened. I'll never forget how Paul helped me at the beginning of my career. It would not have happened without his support. He was a great artist. I'll miss him."

Elsewhere, Natasha Lyonne, who made her made her TV debut on "Pee-wee's Playhouse" at the age of six, has also paid a glowing tribute to the late actor. She said on social media, "Love you so much, Paul. One in all time. Thank you for my career and your forever friendship all these years and for teaching us what a true original is."

Reubens passed away after a lengthy cancer battle, which he decided to keep private. A rep for the actor said in a statement, "Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness. Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit. A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit."

The announcement was also shared on Reubens' official Instagram page, which featured a statement from the actor. He said, "Please accept my apology for not going public with what I've been facing the last six years. I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you."

