Stephen Amell Under Fire After Blasting 'Myopic' Actors Strike

The 'Arrow' star faces backlash after publicly admitting that he doesn't support the SAG-AFTRA strike during an appearance at Raleigh's GalaxyCon as he finds it 'incredibly frustrating.'

Aug 1, 2023

AceShowbiz - Stephen Amell has landed in hot water over his comments on the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. While many other fellow actors have joined the picket lines to voice their concerns, the 42-year-old hunk admitted that he doesn't support the strike.

Stephen, who is best known for his portrayal of Oliver Queen on "Arrow", made the controversial remarks during an appearance at Raleigh's GalaxyCon in North Carolina over the weekend. While insisting that he supports the union, he criticized the "myopic" strike.

"I feel like I'm insulated in Hollywood because that's where I live. I feel like a lot of people in this room aren't aware of the strike," the "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows" star said. "I support my union, I do, and I stand with them but I do not support striking. I don't."

He went on arguing, "I think that it is a reductive negotiating tactic, and I find the entire thing incredibly frustrating. I think that the thinking as it pertains to shows - like this show that I'm on that premiered last night - I think it is myopic, and I stand with my union."

The Canadian actor soon caught heat, with one pointing out Stephen's Twitter bio which read, "Well fed artist." The critic posted, " 'Well fed artist' because of your Union, Stephen." Another condemned his remarks, "We've lost so much progress as a society cause if you said some s**t like this back in the 1940's or 50's you would've gotten jumped so bad that your face would be unrecognizable."

"A union without the power to strike is like a car without wheels. Completely useless. This guy better become a producer fast because his acting days are numbered," a third person warned Stephen. A fourth social media user wrote, "How do you stand with your union, but not stand with your union? What an absolutely hypocritical thing to say. Stephen Amell's stance and lack of consideration for those in the majority that aren't paid a living wage is the thing that's incredible reductive. Unbelievable."

One person claimed, "That's why Justin Hartley was a better Green Arrow." Another called the former Arrowverse star "old, unemployed, discount green arrow and scab." Someone else compared Stephen to his cousin Robbie Amell, who is also an actor. Referring to "The Flash" TV series star, the person said, "He's the better brother for a reason."

The SAG-AFTRA went a strike on July 14 over an ongoing labor dispute with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). The strike, which has run for 18 days, coincided with a Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike which begun on May 2.

Stephen is currently starring on Starz's wrestling drama "Heels", which launched its second season on July 28. He has not responded to the backlash over his comments on the strike.

