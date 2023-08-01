 

Loki Is Pulled Through Time Between Past and Present in First Trailer for Season 2

TV

The first look at the forthcoming season of the Disney+ series also features Ke Huy Quan's character O.B. and the return of Jonathan Majors' villanious character Kang the Conqueror.

AceShowbiz - Marvel and Disney+ have treated fans to the first look at upcoming season 2 of "Loki". Unveiled for viewing pleasure on Monday, July 31, the official trailer sees the titular character, played by Tom Hiddleston, going time-traveling.

The trailer opens with Loki and Mobius (Owen Wilson) coming to a character named O.B., portrayed by "Everything Everywhere All at Once" actor Ke Huy Quan. "We have a little bit of a situation we wanted to run by you," Mobius explains before Loki disappears unexpectedly due to something that O.B. calls "timeslipping."

While O.B. is familiar with the condition, he unfortunately admits that he can't fix that. "It's impossible to timeslip in the TVA," he further elaborates, referring to Time Variance Authority.

"I've been pulled through time between the past and the present," Loki says in voiceover. "If what I saw was true, there is nothing that stands between this world and utter destruction."

Elsewhere in the clip, Jonathan Majors' villainous character Kang the Conqueror makes a return after causing destruction in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania". He can be seen advising, "Make the hard choice," with Loki adding that "war is on its way."

Towards the end of the trailer, Loki poses a big question as the timeline appears to be running out, "How do you choose who lives and who dies?"

Cast of season 2 also includes Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero and Rafael Casal. Also starring in the forthcoming season are Tara Strong, Kate Dickie, Liz Carr and Neil Ellice.

Tom previously hinted that things will get "chaotic" in season 2. "At the end of season 1, the story isn't over. I think that's really clear," the actor, who first portrayed Loki in 2011's "Thor", told Total Film. "Loki's almost more unstable, and as turbulent and passionate and chaotic as he's ever been. And maybe some of that needs resolution. There's stuff to unpack."

Season 2 of "Loki" is set to be available for streaming on October 6 on Disney+.

