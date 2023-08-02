Stephen Amell Clarifies His Comment on 'Myopic' SAG-AFTRA Strike After Getting Backlash

Cover Images/Faye's Vision TV

The 'Arrow' actor makes clarification on social media after calling the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike 'myopic' during an appearance at Raleigh's GalaxyCon in North Carolina over the weekend.

AceShowbiz - Stephen Amell has set the record straight on what he meant by calling the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike "myopic." Having faced backlash over his comment, the Oliver Queen depicter on "Arrow" took to social media to offer his clarification.

For the record, the 42-year-old made his initial remarks during an appearance at Raleigh's GalaxyCon in North Carolina over the weekend. "I support my union, I do. And I stand with them. I do not support striking. I don't," he said during the convention's fan Q&A.

"I think that it is a reductive negotiating tactic. I find the entire thing incredibly frustrating," he added. "I think the thinking as it pertains to shows - like the show that I'm on that premiered last night - I think it's myopic."

Now in an Instagram post shared on Tuesday, August 1, Stephen explained, "Understandably, there has been a lot of reaction to the comments I made this weekend about our strike." He continued, "To ensure there is no misunderstanding about my thoughts and intentions I'm providing what I actually said and clarity/context to ensure my feelings aren't unintentionally misinterpreted."

"We all know soundbites can be taken out of context and I have too much respect for my fellow union members to not clarify the record," the actor elaborated. "What I actually said: 1 'I support my union, I do, and I stand with them.' This doesn't need much clarity: My support is unconditional and I stand with them."

"What I actually said: 2 'I do not support striking, I don't.' What this means in full context: I understand fundamentally why we're here. My off the cuff use of the word 'support' is clearly contradictory to my true feelings and my emphatic statement that I stand with my union. Of course I don't like striking," he further detailed. "Nobody does. But we have to do what we have to do."

Stephen went on to share, "What I said 3 'I think that it is a reductive negotiating tactic and I find the entire thing incredibly frustrating.' In full context: I'm an actor and I was speaking extemporaneously for over an hour." He then emphasized, "I emote, but I certainly don't think these issues are simple. Our leadership has an incredibly complicated job and I am grateful for all that they do."

"Despite some of my terrible early acting work, I assure you, I'm not a robot. From an intellectual perspective, I understand why we are striking," he stated. "But that doesn't mean it isn't emotionally frustrating on many levels for all involved."

Stephen also clarified his reference to the strike being "myopic." He pointed out, "Nothing about the strike is funny but if I may self deprecate for a moment. I have no clue what I was trying to say here and who says, 'I think that thinking...?' ... Perhaps it was an inarticulate shoutout to our crew and cast, who mean the world to me... I'm simply sad that we don't have a chance to celebrate a show that all of us figuratively and I literally, broke my back for."

The "[t=Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows[" star finished off his lengthy message by once again declaring his support for SAG-AFTRA. "As I said from the jump, I want to ensure that my thoughts and intentions are not misconstrued," he stressed. "This situation reminds of the proverb, 'The road to hell is paved with good intentions,' which apparently, after reading a limited amount of the commentary, is a place many of you would like me to visit."

