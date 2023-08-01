 

Tori Kelly's Husband Thanks Fans Amid Her Recovery, Says Their Love Have 'Moved Mountains'

Tori Kelly's Husband Thanks Fans Amid Her Recovery, Says Their Love Have 'Moved Mountains'
Instagram
Celebrity

Andre Murillo explains how the outpouring love and support have helped his singer wife in her journey to nursing herself back to health after she was hospitalized with blood clots.

  • Aug 1, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tori Kelly's husband claims she is "doing so much better" because of the love of her fans. The 30-year-old singer was admitted to hospital after collapsing with reported blood clots, and Andre Murillo has shared an update on her health, thanking her supporters for their prayers and messages as he believes they have "moved mountains" with her recovery.

"I just want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who has prayed for Tori and sent any ounce of love her way. I believe it moved mountains. Fear gripped me hard, but God is bigger than my fears. I can never thank you all enough. Tori is doing so much better, and I believe you all have something to do with that," he wrote on his Instagram Story.

Andre's message came just days after Tori spoke out for the first time since her hospitalisation on Thursday, July 27, reassuring fans she was recovering but felt "heartbroken" about having to put some of her career plans on hold.

She told fans on Instagram via a picture of a handwritten note she posted on her feed, "As you may have heard, I'm dealing with some unexpected health challenges. It's been a scary few days but I can feel your prayers and can't stop thinking about you. I'm feeling stronger now and hopeful but unfortunately there are still some things to uncover."

  Editors' Pick

"I'm so grateful for the amazing doctors and nurses who have been looking after me. Of course I'm heartbroken about all of the things I had planned for this week of releasing my EP, but I know my health must come first."

"Until I see you again, I still want you to enjoy a project that represents the happy place I've been in the last few years. I won't let this hurdle prevent the music from being yours on Friday!" She also added to her fans, "I love you all so much and I am truly overwhelmed by all of the love and care I have received, thank you from the bottom of my heart."

The songwriter captioned the social media upload with "deuteronomy 31:8," which reads," "The Lord himself goes before you and will be with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged."

She followed up the Instagram message by reposting a note and still from a photoshoot taken two weeks ago reassuring her followers her new record was coming out on July 28. Tori captioned the post, "My EP 'Tori' comes out July 28!! Pre-save to make it yours now (heart emoji.) This is the first taste of much more to come… ."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Ashley Graham Forced to Pose Naked Because the Costume Didn't Fit Her

'Pee-wee Herman' Star Paul Reubens Died at 70, Apologized to Fans in His Final Message
Related Posts
Tori Kelly Recovering at Home After Hospitalized With Blood Clots

Tori Kelly Recovering at Home After Hospitalized With Blood Clots

Tori Kelly Breaks Silence Following Hospitalization, Addresses Her 'Scary' Days Amid Health Issue

Tori Kelly Breaks Silence Following Hospitalization, Addresses Her 'Scary' Days Amid Health Issue

Tori Kelly Is 'Stronger' But 'Not Fully Out of the Woods' Amid Hospitalization for Blood Clots

Tori Kelly Is 'Stronger' But 'Not Fully Out of the Woods' Amid Hospitalization for Blood Clots

Tori Kelly's Husband Shares Somber Post Amid Her Hospitalization

Tori Kelly's Husband Shares Somber Post Amid Her Hospitalization

Latest News
Angus Cloud's Mom Reported 'Possible Overdose' in 911 Call Before His Death
  • Aug 01, 2023

Angus Cloud's Mom Reported 'Possible Overdose' in 911 Call Before His Death

Carmen Electra Is Fine Despite Looking Exasperated While Crying in Public
  • Aug 01, 2023

Carmen Electra Is Fine Despite Looking Exasperated While Crying in Public

Britney Spears' Sons Decide Not to See Her Before Relocating to Hawaii With Father Kevin Federline
  • Aug 01, 2023

Britney Spears' Sons Decide Not to See Her Before Relocating to Hawaii With Father Kevin Federline

Tori Kelly Recovering at Home After Hospitalized With Blood Clots
  • Aug 01, 2023

Tori Kelly Recovering at Home After Hospitalized With Blood Clots

Travis Scott Dragged by Astroworld Victim's Family Attorney for His 'Stunningly Tone Deaf' Comments
  • Aug 01, 2023

Travis Scott Dragged by Astroworld Victim's Family Attorney for His 'Stunningly Tone Deaf' Comments

Cardi B Reported for Battery After Mic-Throwing Incident in Las Vegas
  • Aug 01, 2023

Cardi B Reported for Battery After Mic-Throwing Incident in Las Vegas

Most Read
Kate Beckinsale Smoking Hot as She Channels Her Inner Playboy Bunny on Her 50th Birthday
Celebrity

Kate Beckinsale Smoking Hot as She Channels Her Inner Playboy Bunny on Her 50th Birthday

Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Lives in 'Staff Quarter' on His Estate After Moving Out of His House

Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Lives in 'Staff Quarter' on His Estate After Moving Out of His House

Harry Styles Has a Tattoo Seemingly Dedicated to Ex Olivia Wilde

Harry Styles Has a Tattoo Seemingly Dedicated to Ex Olivia Wilde

Justin and Hailey Bieber Allegedly Expecting First Child Together

Justin and Hailey Bieber Allegedly Expecting First Child Together

Sinead O'Connor Believed Donald Trump Was Reincarnation of Satan

Sinead O'Connor Believed Donald Trump Was Reincarnation of Satan

Kylie Jenner Poses Provocatively in New Photos for Her Cosmetics Brand Campaign

Kylie Jenner Poses Provocatively in New Photos for Her Cosmetics Brand Campaign

Bebe Rexha Bursts Into Tears as She Addresses Split From Boyfriend on Stage

Bebe Rexha Bursts Into Tears as She Addresses Split From Boyfriend on Stage

Selena Gomez Dragged by Hailey Bieber's Fans for Allegedly 'Copying' Model's Lineup Video on TikTok

Selena Gomez Dragged by Hailey Bieber's Fans for Allegedly 'Copying' Model's Lineup Video on TikTok

Sinead O'Connor Revealed Her Secret Love for Lou Reed Before Her Death

Sinead O'Connor Revealed Her Secret Love for Lou Reed Before Her Death