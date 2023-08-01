Tori Kelly's Husband Thanks Fans Amid Her Recovery, Says Their Love Have 'Moved Mountains'

Instagram Celebrity

Andre Murillo explains how the outpouring love and support have helped his singer wife in her journey to nursing herself back to health after she was hospitalized with blood clots.

AceShowbiz - Tori Kelly's husband claims she is "doing so much better" because of the love of her fans. The 30-year-old singer was admitted to hospital after collapsing with reported blood clots, and Andre Murillo has shared an update on her health, thanking her supporters for their prayers and messages as he believes they have "moved mountains" with her recovery.

"I just want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who has prayed for Tori and sent any ounce of love her way. I believe it moved mountains. Fear gripped me hard, but God is bigger than my fears. I can never thank you all enough. Tori is doing so much better, and I believe you all have something to do with that," he wrote on his Instagram Story.

Andre's message came just days after Tori spoke out for the first time since her hospitalisation on Thursday, July 27, reassuring fans she was recovering but felt "heartbroken" about having to put some of her career plans on hold.

She told fans on Instagram via a picture of a handwritten note she posted on her feed, "As you may have heard, I'm dealing with some unexpected health challenges. It's been a scary few days but I can feel your prayers and can't stop thinking about you. I'm feeling stronger now and hopeful but unfortunately there are still some things to uncover."

"I'm so grateful for the amazing doctors and nurses who have been looking after me. Of course I'm heartbroken about all of the things I had planned for this week of releasing my EP, but I know my health must come first."

"Until I see you again, I still want you to enjoy a project that represents the happy place I've been in the last few years. I won't let this hurdle prevent the music from being yours on Friday!" She also added to her fans, "I love you all so much and I am truly overwhelmed by all of the love and care I have received, thank you from the bottom of my heart."

The songwriter captioned the social media upload with "deuteronomy 31:8," which reads," "The Lord himself goes before you and will be with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged."

She followed up the Instagram message by reposting a note and still from a photoshoot taken two weeks ago reassuring her followers her new record was coming out on July 28. Tori captioned the post, "My EP 'Tori' comes out July 28!! Pre-save to make it yours now (heart emoji.) This is the first taste of much more to come… ."

