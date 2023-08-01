 

Ashley Graham Forced to Pose Naked Because the Costume Didn't Fit Her

Ashley Graham Forced to Pose Naked Because the Costume Didn't Fit Her
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge' presenter recounts one of the unpleasant experiences that she once had on set of a fashion shoot because of her plus size.

  • Aug 1, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ashley Graham was demanded to pose naked at a fashion shoot after being told the clothes wouldn't fit her. The 35-year-old model - who is a body positivity advocate - has revealed some of the "terrible" conversations she's had with stylists in the past revealing she was once ordered to do a shoot in the nude because the garments brought in could not be expanded to fit her.

"I'm putting in the work for the next generation. So those girls won't have to go through the terrible conversations I've had with stylists: 'We can't cut the clothes, we'll just have to shoot you naked,' " she told the Sunday Times newspaper.

Ashley revealed she's also been told to lose weight and had her images altered with editing tricks. She added, "Yes, there are people who have told me: 'You've got to lose weight.' People who erased my stretch marks on the screen in front of me, who have pinched my waist and raised my t***."

  Editors' Pick

"It never feels good but it's never surprising. I've poured so much into knowing myself, surrounding myself with the right people and using the right words when I talked to myself that it could have gotten to me, but instead I flipped it."

The former "America's Next Top Model" judge added that she tries to provide balance by making sure her Instagram pictures are unfiltered and honest. She added, "It's important to see different shapes and sizes, without being altered. I'm not going to take away my saggy skin on my stomach. I'm going to post it. I hope women who look at my page say: 'Yeah, I have cellulite.' I want to exude confidence."

It comes after Ashley gave her thoughts on Barbie following the release of the new movie starring Margot Robbie - revealing she would have loved to have had a doll with a more relatable body shape when she was growing up.

Speaking on "Today", she told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, "If I would have had a Barbie that looked like my body shape growing up, I think my mind would have not been as traumatised. And I wouldn't have looked at myself in the mirror and thought, 'Why do I have this and she has that?' "

You can share this post!

You might also like

Judi Dench Unable See on Movie Set Due to Severe Sight Loss

Tori Kelly's Husband Thanks Fans Amid Her Recovery, Says Their Love Have 'Moved Mountains'

Related Posts
Ashley Graham Comes to Accept Mom Guilt

Ashley Graham Comes to Accept Mom Guilt

Ashley Graham Talks Childhood Trauma, Wishes There Were Barbies With Her Body Shape Growing Up

Ashley Graham Talks Childhood Trauma, Wishes There Were Barbies With Her Body Shape Growing Up

Ashley Graham Named World's Sexiest Woman by Maxim

Ashley Graham Named World's Sexiest Woman by Maxim

Ashley Graham Says 'Equality of Size Diversity' in Showbiz Has 'Never Felt Complete'

Ashley Graham Says 'Equality of Size Diversity' in Showbiz Has 'Never Felt Complete'

Latest News
Angus Cloud's Mom Reported 'Possible Overdose' in 911 Call Before His Death
  • Aug 01, 2023

Angus Cloud's Mom Reported 'Possible Overdose' in 911 Call Before His Death

Carmen Electra Is Fine Despite Looking Exasperated While Crying in Public
  • Aug 01, 2023

Carmen Electra Is Fine Despite Looking Exasperated While Crying in Public

Britney Spears' Sons Decide Not to See Her Before Relocating to Hawaii With Father Kevin Federline
  • Aug 01, 2023

Britney Spears' Sons Decide Not to See Her Before Relocating to Hawaii With Father Kevin Federline

Tori Kelly Recovering at Home After Hospitalized With Blood Clots
  • Aug 01, 2023

Tori Kelly Recovering at Home After Hospitalized With Blood Clots

Travis Scott Dragged by Astroworld Victim's Family Attorney for His 'Stunningly Tone Deaf' Comments
  • Aug 01, 2023

Travis Scott Dragged by Astroworld Victim's Family Attorney for His 'Stunningly Tone Deaf' Comments

Cardi B Reported for Battery After Mic-Throwing Incident in Las Vegas
  • Aug 01, 2023

Cardi B Reported for Battery After Mic-Throwing Incident in Las Vegas

Most Read
Kate Beckinsale Smoking Hot as She Channels Her Inner Playboy Bunny on Her 50th Birthday
Celebrity

Kate Beckinsale Smoking Hot as She Channels Her Inner Playboy Bunny on Her 50th Birthday

Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Lives in 'Staff Quarter' on His Estate After Moving Out of His House

Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Lives in 'Staff Quarter' on His Estate After Moving Out of His House

Harry Styles Has a Tattoo Seemingly Dedicated to Ex Olivia Wilde

Harry Styles Has a Tattoo Seemingly Dedicated to Ex Olivia Wilde

Justin and Hailey Bieber Allegedly Expecting First Child Together

Justin and Hailey Bieber Allegedly Expecting First Child Together

Sinead O'Connor Believed Donald Trump Was Reincarnation of Satan

Sinead O'Connor Believed Donald Trump Was Reincarnation of Satan

Kylie Jenner Poses Provocatively in New Photos for Her Cosmetics Brand Campaign

Kylie Jenner Poses Provocatively in New Photos for Her Cosmetics Brand Campaign

Bebe Rexha Bursts Into Tears as She Addresses Split From Boyfriend on Stage

Bebe Rexha Bursts Into Tears as She Addresses Split From Boyfriend on Stage

Selena Gomez Dragged by Hailey Bieber's Fans for Allegedly 'Copying' Model's Lineup Video on TikTok

Selena Gomez Dragged by Hailey Bieber's Fans for Allegedly 'Copying' Model's Lineup Video on TikTok

Sinead O'Connor Revealed Her Secret Love for Lou Reed Before Her Death

Sinead O'Connor Revealed Her Secret Love for Lou Reed Before Her Death