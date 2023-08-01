Ashley Graham Forced to Pose Naked Because the Costume Didn't Fit Her

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge' presenter recounts one of the unpleasant experiences that she once had on set of a fashion shoot because of her plus size.

Aug 1, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ashley Graham was demanded to pose naked at a fashion shoot after being told the clothes wouldn't fit her. The 35-year-old model - who is a body positivity advocate - has revealed some of the "terrible" conversations she's had with stylists in the past revealing she was once ordered to do a shoot in the nude because the garments brought in could not be expanded to fit her.

"I'm putting in the work for the next generation. So those girls won't have to go through the terrible conversations I've had with stylists: 'We can't cut the clothes, we'll just have to shoot you naked,' " she told the Sunday Times newspaper.

Ashley revealed she's also been told to lose weight and had her images altered with editing tricks. She added, "Yes, there are people who have told me: 'You've got to lose weight.' People who erased my stretch marks on the screen in front of me, who have pinched my waist and raised my t***."

"It never feels good but it's never surprising. I've poured so much into knowing myself, surrounding myself with the right people and using the right words when I talked to myself that it could have gotten to me, but instead I flipped it."

The former "America's Next Top Model" judge added that she tries to provide balance by making sure her Instagram pictures are unfiltered and honest. She added, "It's important to see different shapes and sizes, without being altered. I'm not going to take away my saggy skin on my stomach. I'm going to post it. I hope women who look at my page say: 'Yeah, I have cellulite.' I want to exude confidence."

It comes after Ashley gave her thoughts on Barbie following the release of the new movie starring Margot Robbie - revealing she would have loved to have had a doll with a more relatable body shape when she was growing up.

Speaking on "Today", she told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, "If I would have had a Barbie that looked like my body shape growing up, I think my mind would have not been as traumatised. And I wouldn't have looked at myself in the mirror and thought, 'Why do I have this and she has that?' "

