 

America Ferrera Dishes on One Important Thing to 'Unlearn' About Beauty

Weighing in on the standard of beauty, the former 'Ugly Betty' actress explains she has learned to appreciate the changes to her appearance as she's gotten older.

  • Aug 1, 2023

AceShowbiz - America Ferrera has claimed there is no single standard of beauty. The 39-year-old actress thinks "so many different things" are beautiful and she's grown to appreciate the changes to her appearance as she's gotten older.

"I think one of the most important things to unlearn about beauty, is that there's one standard of beauty. So many different things are beautiful," she said when speaking on the latest episode of Harper's Bazaar's "Life Lessons" series.

"It's like the old saying, 'beauty is in the eye of the beholder.' As I grow older and my face changes and my body changes, and all of a sudden I look more like the women I grew up around, I'm realising that we define what's beautiful."

The "Barbie" star is very happy with her personal style and how she's learned to use her wardrobe to express how she's feeling. She said, "I feel like, with style, I've finally evolved to a place where it's fun and it's about getting to express how I feel on the inside - whether that's badass and sexy, or whether I feel like a boss, or I feel like being super feminine or glamorous. I contain all of those things and style is one way of getting to project that energy."

And America has learned the importance of taking care of herself as well as other people. She said, "Self care means valuing myself the way that I value other people. My journey of self care has had to go from emergency triage - I have to take care of myself because I'm depleted - to taking care of myself so that I can take care of others, to, more presently, taking care of myself because I'm worthy of that care."

America Ferrera Gets Honest About Disliking Barbie as Child

America Ferrera Traumatized as She's Shamed by a Closed One After Revealing Childhood Sexual Assault

America Ferrera Admits Her Guilty Pleasure Is 'Not Showering for a Few Days'

America Ferrera Jokes About Never Forgiving Husband Over COVID Scare After Daughter's Birth

