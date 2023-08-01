 

'Paddington in Peru' Filming in UK Despite Ongoing Hollywood Strike

'Paddington in Peru' Filming in UK Despite Ongoing Hollywood Strike
Warner Bros. Pictures
Movie

The third installment of 'Paddington' CGI/live-action hybrid franchise is reportedly shooting overseas while writers and actors are picketing in Hollywood.

  • Aug 1, 2023

AceShowbiz - The new "Paddington" movie is reportedly filming despite the strike that has brought Hollywood to a standstill. "Paddington in Peru" starring Ben Whishaw, 42, is reported to be filming in the UK as part of a handful of productions which are going ahead amid the 171,500-strong actors' and writers' walk out.

"The Paris and London-based Studiocanal, which produces Paddington, is not a member of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), the body with which the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) union is in dispute," The Independent reported.

But it added a new "Paddington" cast member, Rachel Zegler, 22, left London after the strike was called and joined fellow actors on a New York SAG-AFTRA picket line, partly over fears AI will be used by studios instead of humans.

  Editors' Pick

The UK industry is highly vulnerable to the strike since it has become the favoured location for streamers and Hollywood studios to locate high-end productions due to Britain's flexible and skilled technical workforce.

But the SAG-AFTRA union is also giving "waivers" to allow some independent productions working outside of the AMPTP to continue. An industry insider told The Independent, "It's a confusing situation. People who support the strike are asking Equity if they should be working."

"Top-level actors can ride out the strike. But there are lots of skilled craftspeople on freelance contracts in the UK who have been sent home and don't know when they can work again."

British-based productions that have been halted amid the strike include Brad Pitt's F1 untitled motor racing film for Apple+. Ryan Reynolds' "Deadpool 3", "Wicked" starring Ariana Grande, and Tim Burton's "Beetlejuice 2" are among the films due to be shooting in Britain which are also on pause.

You can share this post!

You might also like

America Ferrera Dishes on One Important Thing to 'Unlearn' About Beauty

Anne-Marie Wants to Take a Break After Releasing Her Third Album 'Unhealthy'
Related Posts
'Paddington 3' to Kick Off Production in July

'Paddington 3' to Kick Off Production in July

'Paddington 3' Gets Official Title, Reveals New Director Following Paul King Exit

'Paddington 3' Gets Official Title, Reveals New Director Following Paul King Exit

'Paddington 3' to Kick Off Production in 2022

'Paddington 3' to Kick Off Production in 2022

Latest News
Angus Cloud's Mom Reported 'Possible Overdose' in 911 Call Before His Death
  • Aug 01, 2023

Angus Cloud's Mom Reported 'Possible Overdose' in 911 Call Before His Death

Carmen Electra Is Fine Despite Looking Exasperated While Crying in Public
  • Aug 01, 2023

Carmen Electra Is Fine Despite Looking Exasperated While Crying in Public

Britney Spears' Sons Decide Not to See Her Before Relocating to Hawaii With Father Kevin Federline
  • Aug 01, 2023

Britney Spears' Sons Decide Not to See Her Before Relocating to Hawaii With Father Kevin Federline

Tori Kelly Recovering at Home After Hospitalized With Blood Clots
  • Aug 01, 2023

Tori Kelly Recovering at Home After Hospitalized With Blood Clots

Travis Scott Dragged by Astroworld Victim's Family Attorney for His 'Stunningly Tone Deaf' Comments
  • Aug 01, 2023

Travis Scott Dragged by Astroworld Victim's Family Attorney for His 'Stunningly Tone Deaf' Comments

Cardi B Reported for Battery After Mic-Throwing Incident in Las Vegas
  • Aug 01, 2023

Cardi B Reported for Battery After Mic-Throwing Incident in Las Vegas

Most Read
Seann William Scott Struggled to Make Ends Meet After Getting Only $8K for His 'American Pie' Role
Movie

Seann William Scott Struggled to Make Ends Meet After Getting Only $8K for His 'American Pie' Role

'Barbie' Costume Designer Stunned as the Movie Sparks 'Ultra-Feminine' Fashion Trend

'Barbie' Costume Designer Stunned as the Movie Sparks 'Ultra-Feminine' Fashion Trend

'Barbie' Genitals Gag Inspired by Greta Gerwig's Childhood Shame With Her Body

'Barbie' Genitals Gag Inspired by Greta Gerwig's Childhood Shame With Her Body

Bradley Cooper's Request to Use Lady GaGa's Song 'Joanne' in 'A Star Is Born' Was Rejected

Bradley Cooper's Request to Use Lady GaGa's Song 'Joanne' in 'A Star Is Born' Was Rejected

Viola Davis Pulls Out of 'G20' to Support Hollywood Strikes Despite Film Receiving SAG-AFTRA Waiver

Viola Davis Pulls Out of 'G20' to Support Hollywood Strikes Despite Film Receiving SAG-AFTRA Waiver

Samuel L. Jackson Clashed With Movie Bosses Due to 'Snake on a Plane' Movie Title

Samuel L. Jackson Clashed With Movie Bosses Due to 'Snake on a Plane' Movie Title

Nicolas Cage Pleased With 'The Flash' Cameo as Superman Despite Very Brief Appearance

Nicolas Cage Pleased With 'The Flash' Cameo as Superman Despite Very Brief Appearance

Sinead O'Connor's Documentarian Defends Decision to Release the Movie Days After Her Passing

Sinead O'Connor's Documentarian Defends Decision to Release the Movie Days After Her Passing

First 'SAW X' Trailer Sets Off Jigsaw's Most Personal Vendetta

First 'SAW X' Trailer Sets Off Jigsaw's Most Personal Vendetta