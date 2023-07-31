 

Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade Shopping Together Amid Mauricio Umansky Split

Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade Shopping Together Amid Mauricio Umansky Split
Cover Images/Faye's Vision
Celebrity

The cast members of 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' previously denied the dating rumors between her and the country music singer, stressing that they are only friends.

  • Jul 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kyle Richards and her friend Morgan Wade's friendship is seemingly unaffected amid her alleged separation from husband Mauricio Umansky. "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star and Morgan were spotted enjoying time together in Aspen, Colo. on Friday, July 28.

In pictures obtained by TMZ, the Bravo personality and the country music singer were seen shopping together at a local shop in the city. They went to look at jewelry and other trinkets that were displayed on the shelves.

The news outlet went on to note that the 54-year-old reality TV star and the 28-year-old musician were not by themselves as they were joined by "a little entourage" during the outing. The report further added that they were "mostly left to their own devices, and didn't really leave each other's side during the pop-in."

An eyewitness said that it seemed to be a friendly outing as there were "no clear signs of PDA" between the two during their trip. Another source also clarified that Kyle and Morgan simply "crossed paths" in Aspen as they are both in town for business. Kyle reportedly is filming a docuseries there, while the "Take Me Away" songstress has a show later this weekend.

  Editors' Pick

Earlier this month, Kyle addressed rumors that she's dating Morgan amid her alleged split from Mauricio. "We are very good friends," Kyle told paparazzi in West Hollywood, California, while she was backing out of a parking spot in her black Range Rover. She also confirmed that her relationship with Morgan was "just a rumor."

She was commented on her and Morgan's matching heart tattoos. "She's not the only one I have matching tattoos with," Kyle stressed.

Prior to that, Kyle insisted that she is "not divorced" from Mauricio. Saying that she and Morgan are "very good friends," Kyle stated, "I'm not single."

Kyle and Mauricio addressed reports about their alleged marital issues in a joint statement. "In regards to the news that came out about us today... Any claims regarding divorcing are untrue," the statement began to read. "However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously."

"There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part," they further elaborated. "Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it maybe be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Halsey Dishes on Her Approach to Her New Album

Will Smith Hails Hollywood Strikes as 'Pivotal Moment' for the Industry
Related Posts
Kyle Richards Admits to Struggling While Dealing With Very Public Marital Issues

Kyle Richards Admits to Struggling While Dealing With Very Public Marital Issues

Kyle Richards Believes People Are 'Programmed' to Drink Booze to Socialize

Kyle Richards Believes People Are 'Programmed' to Drink Booze to Socialize

Kyle Richards Celebrates One Year of Sobriety With Reflective Post

Kyle Richards Celebrates One Year of Sobriety With Reflective Post

Kyle Richards Covers Her Face During Outing With Morgan Wade, Denies Dating Rumors

Kyle Richards Covers Her Face During Outing With Morgan Wade, Denies Dating Rumors

Latest News
Amanda Cronin Hints at Being Cheated on by Wham!'s Andrew Ridgeley
  • Aug 01, 2023

Amanda Cronin Hints at Being Cheated on by Wham!'s Andrew Ridgeley

Foo Fighters and Alanis Morissette Team Up for a Tribute to Sinead O'Connor at Japan Music Fest
  • Jul 31, 2023

Foo Fighters and Alanis Morissette Team Up for a Tribute to Sinead O'Connor at Japan Music Fest

Erykah Badu Flirts With Her 'Crush' John Boyega Onstage During His Surprise Appearance
  • Jul 31, 2023

Erykah Badu Flirts With Her 'Crush' John Boyega Onstage During His Surprise Appearance

Matthew McConaughey Reveals What He Finds 'More Useful' Than Pursuing Career in Politics
  • Jul 31, 2023

Matthew McConaughey Reveals What He Finds 'More Useful' Than Pursuing Career in Politics

Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade Shopping Together Amid Mauricio Umansky Split
  • Jul 31, 2023

Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade Shopping Together Amid Mauricio Umansky Split

Azealia Banks Nearly Quit Music to Go Back to School
  • Jul 31, 2023

Azealia Banks Nearly Quit Music to Go Back to School

Most Read
Kate Beckinsale Smoking Hot as She Channels Her Inner Playboy Bunny on Her 50th Birthday
Celebrity

Kate Beckinsale Smoking Hot as She Channels Her Inner Playboy Bunny on Her 50th Birthday

Vanessa Williams Fears Plastic Surgery Will Make Her 'Look Like Somebody Else'

Vanessa Williams Fears Plastic Surgery Will Make Her 'Look Like Somebody Else'

Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Lives in 'Staff Quarter' on His Estate After Moving Out of His House

Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Lives in 'Staff Quarter' on His Estate After Moving Out of His House

Sinead O'Connor Laid Bare Her Childhood Abuse and How She Tried to Cope With the Trauma

Sinead O'Connor Laid Bare Her Childhood Abuse and How She Tried to Cope With the Trauma

Jason Alexander Jokes He's Abandoned by Fans Because He's 'Aged Badly'

Jason Alexander Jokes He's Abandoned by Fans Because He's 'Aged Badly'

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater Take 'Amicable' Break to Let Him Settle His Divorce

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater Take 'Amicable' Break to Let Him Settle His Divorce

Sinead O'Connor Believed Donald Trump Was Reincarnation of Satan

Sinead O'Connor Believed Donald Trump Was Reincarnation of Satan

Lisa Marie Presley's Final Home on Sale for $4.6 Million

Lisa Marie Presley's Final Home on Sale for $4.6 Million

11 Celebrities Who Send Material Support During WGA and SAG-AFTRA Strike

11 Celebrities Who Send Material Support During WGA and SAG-AFTRA Strike