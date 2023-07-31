Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade Shopping Together Amid Mauricio Umansky Split

Cover Images/Faye's Vision Celebrity

The cast members of 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' previously denied the dating rumors between her and the country music singer, stressing that they are only friends.

AceShowbiz - Kyle Richards and her friend Morgan Wade's friendship is seemingly unaffected amid her alleged separation from husband Mauricio Umansky. "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star and Morgan were spotted enjoying time together in Aspen, Colo. on Friday, July 28.

In pictures obtained by TMZ, the Bravo personality and the country music singer were seen shopping together at a local shop in the city. They went to look at jewelry and other trinkets that were displayed on the shelves.

The news outlet went on to note that the 54-year-old reality TV star and the 28-year-old musician were not by themselves as they were joined by "a little entourage" during the outing. The report further added that they were "mostly left to their own devices, and didn't really leave each other's side during the pop-in."

An eyewitness said that it seemed to be a friendly outing as there were "no clear signs of PDA" between the two during their trip. Another source also clarified that Kyle and Morgan simply "crossed paths" in Aspen as they are both in town for business. Kyle reportedly is filming a docuseries there, while the "Take Me Away" songstress has a show later this weekend.

Earlier this month, Kyle addressed rumors that she's dating Morgan amid her alleged split from Mauricio. "We are very good friends," Kyle told paparazzi in West Hollywood, California, while she was backing out of a parking spot in her black Range Rover. She also confirmed that her relationship with Morgan was "just a rumor."

She was commented on her and Morgan's matching heart tattoos. "She's not the only one I have matching tattoos with," Kyle stressed.

Prior to that, Kyle insisted that she is "not divorced" from Mauricio. Saying that she and Morgan are "very good friends," Kyle stated, "I'm not single."

Kyle and Mauricio addressed reports about their alleged marital issues in a joint statement. "In regards to the news that came out about us today... Any claims regarding divorcing are untrue," the statement began to read. "However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously."

"There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part," they further elaborated. "Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it maybe be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative."

