Erykah Badu Flirts With Her 'Crush' John Boyega Onstage During His Surprise Appearance

The 'Bag Lady' songstress pauses her show to chat with the 'They Clone Tyrone' actor when he surprises her by showing up mid-performance during her show in Atlanta.

Jul 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - Erykah Badu has received a sweet surprise from her celebrity crush during one of her recent concerts. The Queen of Neo Soul could not help but profess her love for John Boyega while performing at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta earlier this weekend before the actor unexpectedly showed up on stage.

Moments before the surprise meeting, the 52-year-old singer/songwriter admitted to having a crush on the British actor when taking a break between songs. "If anybody ever see John Boyega, tell that n***a I said hi," she said to the crowd, adding, "There's a lot of people in the audience, that's why I wanted to say that cause there's enough of y'all for one of y'all to get the message to the man, right."

The "Otherside of the Game" songstress called John "fine," before asking the audience for more information about him. "How old is he? He under 30? Hell yeah! That's what I'm talking about. Nuts still tough," she joked. "You know what I'm sayin'? That's what I be looking for."

Erykah then proceeded to sing her 1997 hit "Tyrone", which she rerecorded for John's new action comedy film "They Cloned Tyrone". In the middle of her performance, the 31-year-old actor secretly made his way on stage behind her.

When she spotted him, Erykah immediately covered her face with her hands and began to laugh. "It's good to see you," John said to Erykah, who exclaimed, "It's John Boyega!" The two shared a quick hug before she finished the song with John standing next to her.

"I'm at work, I gotta work," Erykah told John, as her backup singers continued the song, adding, "Call him," perhaps as a message to the singer herself. "But I can multitask," the Grammy winner said as she extended a special VIP invitation to the actor to hang out.

She later told the "Star Wars" actor, "I'm gonna go back to the bus later on, after the show, of course. I gotta finish this, then we gonna go back to the bus, is that all right?" John agreed and gave her a kiss on the cheek as she continued to flirt with him, "They'll give you the key, you can roll one for me."

"Make sure you roll one up for me. Thank you," Erykah made a special request for John before he left the stage. He then cheekily mimed rolling a joint between his fingers as he began to walk away.

