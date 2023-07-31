 

Gerard Pique Trolled With 'Shakira' Chants and 'Waka Waka' Singalong at Madrid Nightclub

Gerard Pique Trolled With 'Shakira' Chants and 'Waka Waka' Singalong at Madrid Nightclub
Cover Images/Sara De Boer
Celebrity

In a new video circulating online, the former soccer player and ex-fiance of the 'Hips Don't Lie' singer can be seen being trolled by the audience members when he is onstage to deliver a speech.

  • Jul 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - Gerard Pique was mercilessly humiliated during his visit to a nightclub in Madrid. In a new video circulating online, the ex-fiance of Shakira could be seen being trolled by the audience members when he was onstage to deliver a speech.

On Saturday, July 29, the former soccer player attended a big event for his "Kings League" seven-a-side tournament at Atletico's Wanda Metropolitano. As he had a microphone to give a speech, the crowd started loudly chanting the name of Shakira, with whom he shares his children.

Gerard was featured struggling to speak amid the noise. Not stopping there, the wild crowd further showed support to Shakira by singing her song "Waka Waka", which was the 2010 World Cup song. The track was one of the things that led him to meet the "Hips Don't Lie" hitmaker.

  Editors' Pick

Upon watching the clip, fans showed support to Shakira while mocking Gerard. "My respects for the crowd," one fan wrote in an Instagram comment. One other added, "Lmao he will forever be haunted, he shouldn't of let his mistress steal shakira jam."

"He deserves it for being a ch3ater," someone else said. "How embarrassing LMAO, you cheat on someone just to get exposed globally and now the fans of your ex humiliate you everyday," another person wrote.

Last June, Shakira confirmed her split from Gerard in an Instagram post. "We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding," the Columbian singer wrote at the time. The split came after it was said that Gerard cheated on Shakira with his model girlfriend Clara Chia.

Following her split from Gerard, Shakira left Spain and moved to Miami with their two children, Milan and Sasha. Since her split from Gerard Pique, Shakira was linked to several famous figures, including Tom Cruise.

The 46-year-old songstress was also reported to be dating Lewis Hamilton. A so-called insider told PEOPLE, "They're spending time together and in the 'getting to know you' stage... It's fun and flirty." Most recently, Shakira raised eyebrows when she's spotted swimming together with Rauw Alejandro and her two children. The outing came shortly after the Puerto Rican singer's split from Rosalia.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Olivia Rodrigo Under Fire Over Hawaii Vacation Amid Over-Tourism Concerns

Erykah Badu Flirts With Her 'Crush' John Boyega Onstage During His Surprise Appearance
Related Posts
Shakira Spotted Bathing in River With Rauw Alejandro After His Split From Rosalia

Shakira Spotted Bathing in River With Rauw Alejandro After His Split From Rosalia

Shakira Breaks Silence After Facing New Second Tax Fraud Investigation in Spain

Shakira Breaks Silence After Facing New Second Tax Fraud Investigation in Spain

Shakira Not 'Bothered' by 13-Year Age Gap With Jimmy Butler Amid Dating Rumors

Shakira Not 'Bothered' by 13-Year Age Gap With Jimmy Butler Amid Dating Rumors

Shakira and NBA Star Jimmy Butler Enjoy 'Cozy' Dinner Date in London Amid Dating Rumors

Shakira and NBA Star Jimmy Butler Enjoy 'Cozy' Dinner Date in London Amid Dating Rumors

Latest News
Amanda Cronin Hints at Being Cheated on by Wham!'s Andrew Ridgeley
  • Aug 01, 2023

Amanda Cronin Hints at Being Cheated on by Wham!'s Andrew Ridgeley

Foo Fighters and Alanis Morissette Team Up for a Tribute to Sinead O'Connor at Japan Music Fest
  • Jul 31, 2023

Foo Fighters and Alanis Morissette Team Up for a Tribute to Sinead O'Connor at Japan Music Fest

Erykah Badu Flirts With Her 'Crush' John Boyega Onstage During His Surprise Appearance
  • Jul 31, 2023

Erykah Badu Flirts With Her 'Crush' John Boyega Onstage During His Surprise Appearance

Matthew McConaughey Reveals What He Finds 'More Useful' Than Pursuing Career in Politics
  • Jul 31, 2023

Matthew McConaughey Reveals What He Finds 'More Useful' Than Pursuing Career in Politics

Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade Shopping Together Amid Mauricio Umansky Split
  • Jul 31, 2023

Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade Shopping Together Amid Mauricio Umansky Split

Azealia Banks Nearly Quit Music to Go Back to School
  • Jul 31, 2023

Azealia Banks Nearly Quit Music to Go Back to School

Most Read
Kate Beckinsale Smoking Hot as She Channels Her Inner Playboy Bunny on Her 50th Birthday
Celebrity

Kate Beckinsale Smoking Hot as She Channels Her Inner Playboy Bunny on Her 50th Birthday

Vanessa Williams Fears Plastic Surgery Will Make Her 'Look Like Somebody Else'

Vanessa Williams Fears Plastic Surgery Will Make Her 'Look Like Somebody Else'

Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Lives in 'Staff Quarter' on His Estate After Moving Out of His House

Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Lives in 'Staff Quarter' on His Estate After Moving Out of His House

Sinead O'Connor Laid Bare Her Childhood Abuse and How She Tried to Cope With the Trauma

Sinead O'Connor Laid Bare Her Childhood Abuse and How She Tried to Cope With the Trauma

Jason Alexander Jokes He's Abandoned by Fans Because He's 'Aged Badly'

Jason Alexander Jokes He's Abandoned by Fans Because He's 'Aged Badly'

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater Take 'Amicable' Break to Let Him Settle His Divorce

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater Take 'Amicable' Break to Let Him Settle His Divorce

Sinead O'Connor Believed Donald Trump Was Reincarnation of Satan

Sinead O'Connor Believed Donald Trump Was Reincarnation of Satan

Lisa Marie Presley's Final Home on Sale for $4.6 Million

Lisa Marie Presley's Final Home on Sale for $4.6 Million

11 Celebrities Who Send Material Support During WGA and SAG-AFTRA Strike

11 Celebrities Who Send Material Support During WGA and SAG-AFTRA Strike