 

Selena Gomez Puts on Busty Display in Bikini During Sunny Boat Ride

Selena Gomez Puts on Busty Display in Bikini During Sunny Boat Ride
Instagram
Celebrity

A few days after celebrating her 31st birthday, the 'Lose You to Love Me' songstress is seen in a low-cut pink bustier top and matching bikini bottoms while out and about with friends.

  • Jul 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - Selena Gomez has put on a busty display during a sunny day outing. On Saturday, July 29, the "Lose You to Love Me" songstress was seen sporting a revealing bikini while enjoying a boat ride with a group of friends.

Making use of her Instagram Story, the 31-year-old pop star let out a number of photos and videos that documented her outing. In one of the clips, she could be seen showing off her cleavage in a low-cut light pink bustier top that came with two straps. She also donned a pair of matching bikini bottoms.

Over the two clothing pieces, the "Only Murders in the Building" star added a pair of unbuttoned long blue jeans overalls that had two massive cut-outs on the wearer's thighs. She additionally put on a number of jewelry, including a golden chain necklace, a pair of small hoop earrings, several rings and bracelets.

  Editors' Pick

That same day, the former Disney actress also shared a photo of her with her group of friends, including Connar Franklin, lounging on top of a yacht. For the outing, she polished her fingernails in pink, and at one point, was seen using a white headband to keep her hair back.

Selena's outing came a few days after she celebrated her 31st birthday. On July 22, she posted on Instagram a photo of her blowing out birthday candles. Along with the post, she voiced her gratitude, "I am thankful for so much in my life and one of the things I am most thankful for is the work we've been able to do with the Rare Impact Fund through @Rarebeauty."

"Because of YOU we've been able to raise awareness and increase access to mental health services for young people. This is my true passion in life," she continued. "People keep asking me what I want for my birthday, and I tell everyone the same thing please do not get me anything."

Selena further encouraged her fans to donate, "But if you want to do something for my birthday, please donate to the Rare Impact Fund. If you have the means, consider donating to help us make a difference. https://secure.donationpay.org/rareimpact/ I LOVE YOU ALL! (sic)."

You can share this post!

You might also like

'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' Unspooked by 'Haunted Mansion' at Box Office

'Suits' EP Discusses Possible Revival After Breaking Netflix Streaming Record
Related Posts
Selena Gomez Dragged by Hailey Bieber's Fans for Allegedly 'Copying' Model's Lineup Video on TikTok

Selena Gomez Dragged by Hailey Bieber's Fans for Allegedly 'Copying' Model's Lineup Video on TikTok

Selena Gomez's Organ Donor and Bestie Francia Raisa Reacts to Beef Rumors After Birthday Shoutout

Selena Gomez's Organ Donor and Bestie Francia Raisa Reacts to Beef Rumors After Birthday Shoutout

Selena Gomez Brushes Off Francia Raisa Feud Speculation With Sweet Birthday Post

Selena Gomez Brushes Off Francia Raisa Feud Speculation With Sweet Birthday Post

Selena Gomez Goes Barefoot After Intimate 31st Birthday Dinner

Selena Gomez Goes Barefoot After Intimate 31st Birthday Dinner

Latest News
Amanda Cronin Hints at Being Cheated on by Wham!'s Andrew Ridgeley
  • Aug 01, 2023

Amanda Cronin Hints at Being Cheated on by Wham!'s Andrew Ridgeley

Foo Fighters and Alanis Morissette Team Up for a Tribute to Sinead O'Connor at Japan Music Fest
  • Jul 31, 2023

Foo Fighters and Alanis Morissette Team Up for a Tribute to Sinead O'Connor at Japan Music Fest

Erykah Badu Flirts With Her 'Crush' John Boyega Onstage During His Surprise Appearance
  • Jul 31, 2023

Erykah Badu Flirts With Her 'Crush' John Boyega Onstage During His Surprise Appearance

Matthew McConaughey Reveals What He Finds 'More Useful' Than Pursuing Career in Politics
  • Jul 31, 2023

Matthew McConaughey Reveals What He Finds 'More Useful' Than Pursuing Career in Politics

Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade Shopping Together Amid Mauricio Umansky Split
  • Jul 31, 2023

Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade Shopping Together Amid Mauricio Umansky Split

Azealia Banks Nearly Quit Music to Go Back to School
  • Jul 31, 2023

Azealia Banks Nearly Quit Music to Go Back to School

Most Read
Kate Beckinsale Smoking Hot as She Channels Her Inner Playboy Bunny on Her 50th Birthday
Celebrity

Kate Beckinsale Smoking Hot as She Channels Her Inner Playboy Bunny on Her 50th Birthday

Vanessa Williams Fears Plastic Surgery Will Make Her 'Look Like Somebody Else'

Vanessa Williams Fears Plastic Surgery Will Make Her 'Look Like Somebody Else'

Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Lives in 'Staff Quarter' on His Estate After Moving Out of His House

Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Lives in 'Staff Quarter' on His Estate After Moving Out of His House

Sinead O'Connor Laid Bare Her Childhood Abuse and How She Tried to Cope With the Trauma

Sinead O'Connor Laid Bare Her Childhood Abuse and How She Tried to Cope With the Trauma

Jason Alexander Jokes He's Abandoned by Fans Because He's 'Aged Badly'

Jason Alexander Jokes He's Abandoned by Fans Because He's 'Aged Badly'

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater Take 'Amicable' Break to Let Him Settle His Divorce

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater Take 'Amicable' Break to Let Him Settle His Divorce

Sinead O'Connor Believed Donald Trump Was Reincarnation of Satan

Sinead O'Connor Believed Donald Trump Was Reincarnation of Satan

Lisa Marie Presley's Final Home on Sale for $4.6 Million

Lisa Marie Presley's Final Home on Sale for $4.6 Million

11 Celebrities Who Send Material Support During WGA and SAG-AFTRA Strike

11 Celebrities Who Send Material Support During WGA and SAG-AFTRA Strike