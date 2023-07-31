Selena Gomez Puts on Busty Display in Bikini During Sunny Boat Ride

Instagram Celebrity

A few days after celebrating her 31st birthday, the 'Lose You to Love Me' songstress is seen in a low-cut pink bustier top and matching bikini bottoms while out and about with friends.

AceShowbiz - Selena Gomez has put on a busty display during a sunny day outing. On Saturday, July 29, the "Lose You to Love Me" songstress was seen sporting a revealing bikini while enjoying a boat ride with a group of friends.

Making use of her Instagram Story, the 31-year-old pop star let out a number of photos and videos that documented her outing. In one of the clips, she could be seen showing off her cleavage in a low-cut light pink bustier top that came with two straps. She also donned a pair of matching bikini bottoms.

Over the two clothing pieces, the "Only Murders in the Building" star added a pair of unbuttoned long blue jeans overalls that had two massive cut-outs on the wearer's thighs. She additionally put on a number of jewelry, including a golden chain necklace, a pair of small hoop earrings, several rings and bracelets.

That same day, the former Disney actress also shared a photo of her with her group of friends, including Connar Franklin, lounging on top of a yacht. For the outing, she polished her fingernails in pink, and at one point, was seen using a white headband to keep her hair back.

Selena's outing came a few days after she celebrated her 31st birthday. On July 22, she posted on Instagram a photo of her blowing out birthday candles. Along with the post, she voiced her gratitude, "I am thankful for so much in my life and one of the things I am most thankful for is the work we've been able to do with the Rare Impact Fund through @Rarebeauty."

"Because of YOU we've been able to raise awareness and increase access to mental health services for young people. This is my true passion in life," she continued. "People keep asking me what I want for my birthday, and I tell everyone the same thing please do not get me anything."

Selena further encouraged her fans to donate, "But if you want to do something for my birthday, please donate to the Rare Impact Fund. If you have the means, consider donating to help us make a difference. https://secure.donationpay.org/rareimpact/ I LOVE YOU ALL! (sic)."

