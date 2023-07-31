LeBron James and Son Bronny Spotted Dining After the Young Athlete's Cardiac Arrest

Instagram Celebrity

The 38-year-old NBA player further confirms that his 18-year-old son is doing alright after his recent health scare by giving a shout-out to Bronny in a sweet Instagram post.

AceShowbiz - LeBron James enjoyed a family dinner to seemingly celebrate the recovery of son Bronny James. On Friday, July 28, the NBA player took his family to a fancy dinner at Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica.

In pictures circulating online, the Los Angeles Lakers star was joined by his wife, Savannah, as well as his kids Bryce, Zhuri and Bronny, who was spotted for the time since he was hospitalized for cardiac arrest. The latter looked better than ever after being discharged from the hospital.

For the family outing, LeBron dressed casually in a "Midwest Kids" hoodie and olive green trousers. Bronny, meanwhile, opted for a white sweatshirt and black pants. One of the snaps saw LeBron walking arm-in-arm with the 18-year-old.

The 38-year-old basketball star further confirmed that Bronny is doing alright by giving a shout-out to Bronny in a sweet Instagram post. The next morning, LeBron shared a video of the University of Southern California student playing a piano with his siblings surrounding him.

"GRAND RISING!! God Is Great! @bronny YOU ARE AMAZING!!! Simple as that!" LeBron gushed in the caption. "Keep going Young!!! We're here right with you every step of the way! #JamesGang."

Bronny was discharged from the hospital on Friday after he was rushed to the hospital due to cardiac arrest. "Thanks to the swift and effective response by the USC athletics' medical staff, Bronny James was successfully treated for a sudden cardiac arrest," Dr. Merije Chukumerije, a cardiologist who worked on Bronny's case, said in a Thursday statement.

The cardiologist continued, "He arrived at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable. Mr. James was cared for promptly by highly-trained staff and has been discharged home, where he is resting. Although his workup will be ongoing, we are hopeful for his continued progress and are encouraged by his response, resilience, and his family and community support."

LeBron also addressed his firstborn's condition on Twitter. "I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers," he wrote via Twitter on Thursday. "We feel you and I'm so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love."

The basketball player went on to note that he will "have more to say" when their family is "ready." Despite that, he was grateful for the widespread support that Bronny has received thus far.

Bronny was practicing with his college team at the University of Southern California on Monday, July 24, when he went into cardiac arrest. The young athlete was rushed to a hospital where he was treated in an intensive care unit and eventually transported to general care. LeBron's spokesperson said in a statement a day later, "He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU."

