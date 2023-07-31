Blake Lively Hilariously Causes and Clarifies Confusion About Who the Father of Her Children Is

Cover Images/ROGER WONG Celebrity

The 'Age of Adaline' star sets things straight that her personal trainer is not the father of her and Ryan Reynolds' four kids after she tags her trainer in response to a comment about her fit physique.

AceShowbiz - Blake Lively has hilariously clarified a confusion that she caused herself about who the father of her children is. The "Gossip Girl" star has cheekily set things straight that her personal trainer is not the father of her four kids with Ryan Reynolds after she credited her trainer for her fit physique.

On Thursday, July 27, the 35-year-old posted on her Instagram page a sizzling bikini photo, five months after welcoming her fourth child. The comments section was soon flooded with compliments, including one from a user who asked, "How do you have 4 kids????" seemingly in amazement at her stunning body after giving birth to her children.

Blake responded simply by tagging her trainer Don Saladino. Knowing that her response could be perceived wrongly, she quickly clarified the mention. "Wait. No. That's not how. He's not the father," she followed up the mention with an explanation. "He's just the one who helps me fit into (some of) my clothes again after. He's an even better person and friend than trainer. And that's saying a lot."

Responding to Blake's witty remark, someone replied, "Everyone knows Ryan is the father." Another cheekily joked, "I need one too. A trainer, I meant."

Blake and Ryan met in early 2010 while filming "Green Lantern", in which they co-starred, but only started dating in 2011 after his divorce from Scarlett Johansson was finalized. After dating for less than a year, the pair got married on September 9, 2012, at Boone Hall Plantation in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina.

Their first daughter James was born December 2014. They welcomed their second daughter Inez in September 2016 and their third daughter Betty in October 2019. In February of this year, the couple had another child, whose name and sex have not been revealed to public.

