Kylie Jenner Poses Provocatively in New Photos for Her Cosmetics Brand Campaign

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' alum offers a look at the photoshoot for her Gloss Drips product from Kylie Cosmetics that is set to hit the shelves on August 8.

  • Jul 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kylie Jenner has posed provocatively for her cosmetics brand campaign. Modeling for the new ads of Kylie Cosmetics' upcoming product, the former "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star struck a number of poses that see her licking a popsicle.

In one photo uploaded on Sunday, July 30 on the official Instagram account of her cosmetics brand, the 25-year-old reality TV star could be seen putting a multicolor popsicle right in front of her mouth. She appeared to be licking the top of the popsicle that used the tube of her Gloss Drips product as the handler.

In the picture, Kylie looked straight at the camera, but tilted her head to one side. She showed off her jaw-dropping body curves in a body-fitted dark brown leather-like mini dress that came with long sleeves and a high neck. She also let loose her black hair and styled it into a messy wet look.

Along with the photo, the official account of Kylie Cosmetics wrote in the caption, "More yummy Gloss Drips coming August 8th [sweat droplets emoji] Kylie is wearing our new shade FALL IN LOVE." A lip emoji was also added in the caption.

A few days prior, Kylie shared a different snap from the photoshoot on her own Instagram account. In the close-up photo, she was captured pressing her lips on the top of the popsicle. Accompanying the snap, she announced, "Dropping 3 new shades of our award winning GLOSS DRIP for the summer ! [sweat droplets emoji]."

The series regular of "The Kardashians" went on to explain, "The best juicy, reflective, mirror-shine gloss that lasts extra long on the lips. i can't wait to show you these yummy new shades. so yummmyy i could eat it [a winking face with tongue out emoji] coming august 8th ! @kyliecosmetics."

Kylie's campaign photos drew positive responses. In the comments section, one Instagram user exclaimed, "Obsessed with this marketing. The clear ice to show off the lipstick is brilliant." Similarly, another gushed, "Such an innovative advertising damnnn. So cooooool."

A third, in the meantime, stated along with a smiling face with tears of joy emoji, "Thought she was launching a brand of popsicles hoping it was something I could afford." Additionally, a fourth pointed out, "It took way to long for my brain to figure out what's going on in the first pic."

