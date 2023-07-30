 

Viola Davis Pulls Out of 'G20' to Support Hollywood Strikes Despite Film Receiving SAG-AFTRA Waiver

The EGOT winner's withdrawal from the action-thriller movie comes just a few days after comedienne Sarah Silverman called out actors who are continuing to work during the strikes.

AceShowbiz - Viola Davis is no longer a part of the action-thriller movie "G20". The EGOT winner decided to pull out of the project to support the ongoing Hollywood strikes.

"I love this movie, but I do not feel that it would be appropriate for this production to move forward during the strike," the 57-year-old said a statement obtained exclusively by Deadline. "I appreciate that the producers on the project agree with this decision. JuVee Productions and I stand in solidarity with actors, SAG/AFTRA and the WGA."

In "G20", Viola plays a U.S. president named Taylor Sutton who must fight to keep her family and fellow diplomats safe after the G20 Summit is taken over by terrorists. It is one of more than 100 "truly independent" film and television projects that have been cleared to start production amid strikes alongside projects starring Jenna Ortega, Paul Rudd, Anne Hathaway, Matthew McConaughey and more.

Viola's withdrawal came just a few days after Sarah Silverman called out actors who are continuing to work during the strikes. "I feel f**king pissed off, and I know I just must not be understanding something," the "Saturday Night Live" alum argued in an Instagram video.

"There are like 40 movies being made right now. Movie stars are making movies because they're independent movies, and SAG is allowing it because if they do sell it to streaming, it has to be because streaming is abiding by all the things we're asking for," the comedienne continued. "That's just working. The strike ends when they come to the table and we make a deal in agreement. So, you're just letting people make movies, and movie stars are making movies that you know the goal is to sell them to streaming."

"Please, explain to me why I shouldn't be angry, because people are making real-deal sacrifices. People, writers, actors, crew people, all these people are sacrificing their livelihood for this cause. It's called 'union strong,' where we are all together," she further fumed. "And when SAG joined the strike, we should see every movie star out there striking along, because you have insurance because of your union and you get residuals because of your union. All of these things you get because of your union and you can't stand with your union?"

