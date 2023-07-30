 

Kate Beckinsale Smoking Hot as She Channels Her Inner Playboy Bunny on Her 50th Birthday

To mark her milestone birthday, the 'Underworld' actress rocks a black leotard, ripped stockings, white cuffs, and a white collar complete with a black bowtie as well as bunny ears.

AceShowbiz - Kate Beckinsale has celebrated her 50th birthday by declaring getting older is "f****** great." The "Serendipity" actress hit the milestone age on Wednesday, July 26 and has spent the last few days posting photos of her Playboy and Barbiecore-themed party, which started at her house before she and her friends and family moved on to a club for an impromptu karaoke session.

"I tell you what. Getting old is f****** great. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for the most magical day full of joy and love and dear dear friends and the odd bird (not me but also me)," she captioned one of her string of birthday posts.

Kate was referencing a video that showed her apparently being gifted an exotic bird, during which her friends could be heard urging her to put in on her head.

She also posted a clip of her and her mum Judy Loe, 76, and her friends belting out the song "Peggy Sue" at a club. Kate captioned it, "For those who missed the sound on yesterday's birthday videos voilà- for those who could have done without hearing my mum and me murdering 'Peggy Sue', tough bananas."

The actress' snaps from her birthday celebrations included images posted on Saturday, July 29 of her and her pals dressed in Playboy bunny costumes. Others showed her wearing massive black leather boots and a tiny pink top.

One video showed her blowing out candles as her party guests sang "Happy Birthday", with the actress' house filled with pink and black balloons and party decorations. Another photo showed Kate relaxing after the party in pink tracksuit trousers and a cardigan emblazoned with the word "F***".

She celebrated after it was reported her film director ex-husband Len Wiseman, who turned 50 in March, has moved in with his longtime girlfriend CJ Franco, 32, eight years after the pair began dating when he split from Kate after they married in 2004.

A source close to the couple told the Daily Mail, "CJ and Len have recently taken their relationship to the next level by moving in together."

