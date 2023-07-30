 

Drake Shows Off Tupac Shakur's Ring He Bought for Over $1 Million at Auction

Drake Shows Off Tupac Shakur's Ring He Bought for Over $1 Million at Auction
Cover Images/John Nacion Imaging
Celebrity

On Social media, the 'In My Feelings' hitmaker proudly flaunts his gold, ruby and diamond crown ring which he purchased at a recent auction for more than $1 million.

  • Jul 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Drake spent $1.01 million for a huge gold, ruby and diamond crown ring created and worn by Tupac Shakur. The "God's Plan" rapper, 36, posted on his Instagram Story on Friday, July 28 to show off the bling owned by the murdered singer while promoting his new song with Travis Scott titled "Meltdown".

At the 1996 MTV Video Music Awards, Tupac wore the ring during his final public appearance and it was auctioned last week at Sotheby's by Yaasmyn Fula, an old family friend of Tupac's.

Drake captioned an image of the ring behind held between two fingers, "Utopia out now Meltdown #TravisScott."

Drake shows off Tupac Shakur's ring

Drake shows off Tupac Shakur's ring

  Editors' Pick

The ring features a gold band and a crown set with rubies, and has an inscription that says "Pac and Dada 1996" - in reference to Tupac's then-new fiancee, Kidada Jones.

The hip-hop icon wore the accessory on his left ring finger before he was fatally wounded and died six days after being shot four times on the Las Vegas strip aged 25 on 7 September 1996.

Tupac apparently modelled his design after the crowns worn by Europe's medieval kings as "an act of self-coronation." It sold at auction to Drake at more than triple its $300,000 high estimate and marks one of the most valuable hip-hop artifacts ever obtained at an auction.

Cassandra Hatton, Sotheby's global head of science and popular culture, said, "This one-of-a-kind, custom ring was meticulously designed by Tupac and is among the final products of his boundless creative energy - a unique artifact from a period of time that is a testament to his enduring influence on both Hip Hop and global contemporary culture. We're thrilled that this exceptional piece has entered a new chapter in the hands of another legendary artist."

In 2020, Grammy-winning Drake revealed he had bought a pair of matching custom Tupac Shakur Jesus pendants worth $300,000 each.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kate Beckinsale Smoking Hot as She Channels Her Inner Playboy Bunny on Her 50th Birthday

Kim Kardashian Shocks Interviewer With Her Friendly and Down-to-Earth Personality
Related Posts
Drake Appears to Drag Pharrell Williams in Pusha T Beef in His Verse on Travis Scott's 'Meltdown'

Drake Appears to Drag Pharrell Williams in Pusha T Beef in His Verse on Travis Scott's 'Meltdown'

Drake's Hysterical Fan Tackled to Ground After Trying to Get Too Close to Him

Drake's Hysterical Fan Tackled to Ground After Trying to Get Too Close to Him

Drake Reveals He Has the Hots for Cosplayers

Drake Reveals He Has the Hots for Cosplayers

Drake Rules Out Marrying Celebrity as He Finds Famous People Boring

Drake Rules Out Marrying Celebrity as He Finds Famous People Boring

Latest News
First 'SAW X' Trailer Sets Off Jigsaw's Most Personal Vendetta
  • Jul 31, 2023

First 'SAW X' Trailer Sets Off Jigsaw's Most Personal Vendetta

Report: David Beckham Ends Friendship With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Over This Accusation
  • Jul 31, 2023

Report: David Beckham Ends Friendship With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Over This Accusation

Justin and Hailey Bieber Allegedly Expecting First Child Together
  • Jul 31, 2023

Justin and Hailey Bieber Allegedly Expecting First Child Together

Kylie Jenner Poses Provocatively in New Photos for Her Cosmetics Brand Campaign
  • Jul 31, 2023

Kylie Jenner Poses Provocatively in New Photos for Her Cosmetics Brand Campaign

LeBron James and Son Bronny Spotted Dining After the Young Athlete's Cardiac Arrest
  • Jul 31, 2023

LeBron James and Son Bronny Spotted Dining After the Young Athlete's Cardiac Arrest

Sinead O'Connor Talks About Humanity in Her Final Social Media Post
  • Jul 31, 2023

Sinead O'Connor Talks About Humanity in Her Final Social Media Post

Most Read
Benzino Gets Emotional While Reacting to 'Deadbeat Dad' Accusations to Daughter Coi Leray
Celebrity

Benzino Gets Emotional While Reacting to 'Deadbeat Dad' Accusations to Daughter Coi Leray

Kate Beckinsale Smoking Hot as She Channels Her Inner Playboy Bunny on Her 50th Birthday

Kate Beckinsale Smoking Hot as She Channels Her Inner Playboy Bunny on Her 50th Birthday

Tristan Thompson's Brother Appears to Hint That Khloe Uses Their Mom Andrea's Death as Storyline

Tristan Thompson's Brother Appears to Hint That Khloe Uses Their Mom Andrea's Death as Storyline

Sexyy Red Reportedly Dumps Her Clean-Cut Boyfriend for Gang Member

Sexyy Red Reportedly Dumps Her Clean-Cut Boyfriend for Gang Member

Angelina Jolie Wants to Date Someone Up to Her 'Impossibly High' Standards

Angelina Jolie Wants to Date Someone Up to Her 'Impossibly High' Standards

Simon Cowell Enjoying 'Freedom' After Relocating to Countryside

Simon Cowell Enjoying 'Freedom' After Relocating to Countryside

Vanessa Williams Fears Plastic Surgery Will Make Her 'Look Like Somebody Else'

Vanessa Williams Fears Plastic Surgery Will Make Her 'Look Like Somebody Else'

Ariana Greenblatt and Michael Cera Bonded on Set of 'Barbie' Despite Their 20-Year Age Gap

Ariana Greenblatt and Michael Cera Bonded on Set of 'Barbie' Despite Their 20-Year Age Gap

Sinead O'Connor Laid Bare Her Childhood Abuse and How She Tried to Cope With the Trauma

Sinead O'Connor Laid Bare Her Childhood Abuse and How She Tried to Cope With the Trauma