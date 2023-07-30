 

'Oppenheimer' Sparks Huge Surge in Fedora Sales

'Oppenheimer' Sparks Huge Surge in Fedora Sales
Universal Pictures
Movie

According to retailers, fedora sales are soaring high following the release of Christopher Nolan's movie which sees Cillian Murphy wear a fedora in almost every scene.

  • Jul 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Cillian Murphy's role in "Oppenheimer" has caused a surge in fedora sales. The "Peaky Blinders" actor, 47, prompted a rise in the popularity of flat caps when he played brutal gangster Thomas Selby in the BBC drama, and has now had the same effect on another style of headgear thanks to his portrayal of the father of the atomic bomb, J. Robert Oppenheimer.

There's a huge spike in demand for fedoras, as worn by Cillian for almost the entirety of Christopher Nolan's wartime epic, according to retailers.

John Lewis is selling 21 per cent more fedoras than flat caps, and specialist hat seller Herbert Johnson says it has seen younger customers now demanding fedoras.

"Oppenheimer" costume designer Ellen Mirojnick believes Oppenheimer may have sourced his iconic hat in New Mexico and she commissioned a hat maker to emulate it - thought the first three makers failed to produce what she wanted.

  Editors' Pick

Ellen, 74, was unable to track down the original hat but was given several photographs of Oppenheimer wearing it at Princeton and during his time at Los Alamos laboratory where he developed the atomic bomb.

His featured a particularly wide brim, and Ellen has said the hat worn by Oppenheimer in reality was not technically a fedora as it had a flat rather than pinched crown. She told The Guardian, "It's commonly mistaken for a porkpie hat too. Instead it's like a cross between the two."

Cillian and filmmaker Christopher, 52, were involved in choosing the final version of the hat worn by the actor in his leading role. Ellen added to The Guardian, "I think of Oppenheimer like a rock star. He was very particular about his look. It was memorable. He embodied the power of communication like no other."

Christopher requested Ellen not dress any other characters in hats, even though the film spans many decades where they would have been the norm, so Cillian's look stood out.

He told the LA Times Oppenheimer's headwear was as recognisable as "Freddie Mercury's teeth," adding, "It's like artfully dishevelled hair, it takes a lot of fussing, and I often fussed with the hat just before a take."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Sam Fender's Brother Unfazed by Comparison to His Famous Sibling

Mark Ronson Forced to Scrap Some 'Great Songs' From 'Barbie'
Related Posts
'Oppenheimer' Star Benny Safdie Dishes on How Chris Nolan Helped Him Master Hungarian Accent

'Oppenheimer' Star Benny Safdie Dishes on How Chris Nolan Helped Him Master Hungarian Accent

Dylan Arnold Learned Physics to Have Basic Understanding of Atomic Bomb for 'Oppenheimer'

Dylan Arnold Learned Physics to Have Basic Understanding of Atomic Bomb for 'Oppenheimer'

Christopher Nolan Slammed for Making 'Scathing Attack on Hinduism' With 'Oppenheimer' Sex Scene

Christopher Nolan Slammed for Making 'Scathing Attack on Hinduism' With 'Oppenheimer' Sex Scene

Robert Downey Jr. in Awe of Cillian Murphy's 'Greater Sacrifice' to Play Oppenheimer

Robert Downey Jr. in Awe of Cillian Murphy's 'Greater Sacrifice' to Play Oppenheimer

Latest News
First 'SAW X' Trailer Sets Off Jigsaw's Most Personal Vendetta
  • Jul 31, 2023

First 'SAW X' Trailer Sets Off Jigsaw's Most Personal Vendetta

Report: David Beckham Ends Friendship With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Over This Accusation
  • Jul 31, 2023

Report: David Beckham Ends Friendship With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Over This Accusation

Justin and Hailey Bieber Allegedly Expecting First Child Together
  • Jul 31, 2023

Justin and Hailey Bieber Allegedly Expecting First Child Together

Kylie Jenner Poses Provocatively in New Photos for Her Cosmetics Brand Campaign
  • Jul 31, 2023

Kylie Jenner Poses Provocatively in New Photos for Her Cosmetics Brand Campaign

LeBron James and Son Bronny Spotted Dining After the Young Athlete's Cardiac Arrest
  • Jul 31, 2023

LeBron James and Son Bronny Spotted Dining After the Young Athlete's Cardiac Arrest

Sinead O'Connor Talks About Humanity in Her Final Social Media Post
  • Jul 31, 2023

Sinead O'Connor Talks About Humanity in Her Final Social Media Post

Most Read
'Oppenheimer' Star Benny Safdie Dishes on How Chris Nolan Helped Him Master Hungarian Accent
Movie

'Oppenheimer' Star Benny Safdie Dishes on How Chris Nolan Helped Him Master Hungarian Accent

'Oppenheimer' Sparks Huge Surge in Fedora Sales

'Oppenheimer' Sparks Huge Surge in Fedora Sales

'Barbie' Costume Designer Stunned as the Movie Sparks 'Ultra-Feminine' Fashion Trend

'Barbie' Costume Designer Stunned as the Movie Sparks 'Ultra-Feminine' Fashion Trend

Seann William Scott Struggled to Make Ends Meet After Getting Only $8K for His 'American Pie' Role

Seann William Scott Struggled to Make Ends Meet After Getting Only $8K for His 'American Pie' Role

Bradley Cooper's Request to Use Lady GaGa's Song 'Joanne' in 'A Star Is Born' Was Rejected

Bradley Cooper's Request to Use Lady GaGa's Song 'Joanne' in 'A Star Is Born' Was Rejected

Viola Davis Pulls Out of 'G20' to Support Hollywood Strikes Despite Film Receiving SAG-AFTRA Waiver

Viola Davis Pulls Out of 'G20' to Support Hollywood Strikes Despite Film Receiving SAG-AFTRA Waiver

Samuel L. Jackson Clashed With Movie Bosses Due to 'Snake on a Plane' Movie Title

Samuel L. Jackson Clashed With Movie Bosses Due to 'Snake on a Plane' Movie Title

Nicolas Cage Pleased With 'The Flash' Cameo as Superman Despite Very Brief Appearance

Nicolas Cage Pleased With 'The Flash' Cameo as Superman Despite Very Brief Appearance

'Barbie' Genitals Gag Inspired by Greta Gerwig's Childhood Shame With Her Body

'Barbie' Genitals Gag Inspired by Greta Gerwig's Childhood Shame With Her Body