Geri Halliwell Proud of Her Wrinkles as She Believes They Represent Her 'Wisdom'

The Spice Girls member considers her wrinkles to be a gift and 'trade-off' for wisdom as the singer talks about ageing ahead of her 51st birthday in August.

Jul 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Geri Halliwell believes her wrinkles are a "trade-off" for wisdom. The Spice Girls singer will celebrate her 51st birthday at the beginning of August and claims that she is only getting "wiser" with the "gift" she calls age.

"Age is a gift. I've got a few more wrinkles, but I've also got more discernment, more wisdom- it's a trade-off," she told OK! Magazine.

Reflecting on her days as part of the world's best-selling girl group alongside Melanie Brown, Emma Bunton, Victoria Beckham, and Melanie C, the "Mi Chico Latino" hitmaker - who is now married to F1 Boss Christian Horner and has six-year-old son Monty with him but also has Bluebell Madonna, 17, with ex-partner Sasha Gervasi - Geri went on to admit that she used to "airbrush" herself for men but now insists on being "completely herself" to her husband.

She said, "With certain boyfriends I was breathing in, giving them a version of myself that I felt was airbrushed and acceptable, whereas with my husband I'm completely myself. My mother once told me to make sure I married someone who could take care of me, but marrying for love was the only route for me."

Geri - who left the band in 1998 but initially reunited with them for a tour in 2007 before staging a one-off performance at the London Olympics in 2012 and last performed with the girls as part of a stadium tour with the exception of Victoria - has become known for wearing only white when out and about in public and explained that her reasoning behind her strict outfit choice is because the colour simply goes with everything.

She added, "I like the colour, and it's like wearing a school uniform as an adult, It matches with everything and I don't have to think in the mornings. It's great for busy people - it looks like you've made an effort when you haven't!"

