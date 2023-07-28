Tina Knowles Responds to Backlash for Calling Richard Lawson 'Not Perfect' in Old Interview

Cover Images/RobinLori Celebrity

The mother of Beyonce and Solange Knowles appears to justify her comment on her estranged husband in 2018 'Black Love' interview, which resurfaced online amid their divorce.

AceShowbiz - Tina Knowles isn't apologizing for dubbing Richard Lawson "not perfect" prior to their split. Having faced backlash over her old interview with her now-estranged husband, the mother of Beyonce Knowles and Solange Knowles appears to have defended herself.

On Thursday, July 27, the fashion designer took to her Instagram page to share some words of wisdom from Michael J. Fox. It read, "I am careful not to confuse excellence with perfection. Excellence, I can reach for; perfection is God's business."

Along with the quote, she wrote in the caption, "Came across this quote this morning. I could not agree more with Micheal J Fox! I believe Any human being who thinks that they are perfect, or someone else could be perfect is delusional! ! I believe that Only God is perfect !" She ended it by asking her followers to share the opinions on the matter, adding, "What about you?"

Tina's 2018 "Black Love" interview with Richard recently resurfaced online following her divorce filing. In the interview, she spoke about things that attracted her to the actor. "Is he perfect? Absolutely not," she said. Looking confused, Richard asked, "No?"

The interview drew mixed response back then and again amid the couple's split. Blaming Tina's attitude for her second divorce, someone said, "I ain't gone lie…. Mama Tina sounded Self Centered af on here…"

Another accused the 69-year-old entrepreneur of disrespecting her man. "A man does not care about all the accomplishments and accolades. They prioritize respect," the second commenter claimed.

"I can see why she got divorced twice," a third remarked, while another speculated, "From her attitude it's apparent she will struggle in any relationship."

Others, however, came to Tina's defense, with one saying, "all she said was she got the man she wanted because she believed in herself and worth like y'all be reaching it's sad." A second fan noted, "He's not perfect and she didn't say she was perfect either. There is absolutely nothing wrong with what she said. "

Another gave a diplomatic response as writing, "Nothing wrong with what she said... just it should've been said in front of a therapist, not a camera. She hurt that man's feelings, but was keepin it real."

Tina reportedly filed for divorce from Richard on Wednesday, July 26, ending their eight years of marriage. In the legal docs, she listed the date of separation as Tuesday, July 25, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

She also asked the court to terminate the court's ability to award spousal support to her or Richard and asked to revert her name back to Celestine Knowles after changing it to Celestine Lawson when she married Richard.

