Khloe Kardashian Throws Slam Dunk Birthday Party for Tristan Thompson's Brother Amari

The birthday bash comes after season 3 finale of 'The Kardashians' reveals that Khloe let her ex Tristan and his brother Amari move in with her following their mom's death in January.

Jul 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Khloe Kardashian apparently wants to make sure that Tristan Thompson's brother Amari feels welcomed after they moved into her house. "The Kardashians" star hosted a slam dunk birthday party for Amari to celebrate his 17th birthday.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, July 27, Khloe shared a series of selfies of her and Amari, who donned a casual, off-white outfit for the bash. She also included a family portrait featuring the birthday boy, mom Kris Jenner, daughter True and niece Dream.

"Someone is 17 today!!!!" Khloe wrote in the caption. "Happy birthday sweet sweet Amari!!! We are all so blessed to have been touched by an angel such as you. you are truly one of Gods greatest treasures."

The Good American founder also treated her Instagram followers to a glimpse into the celebration on Instagram Stories. One of her posts featured a picture of large silver balloons that spelled out, "Happy Birthday Amari."

The birthday bash came after season 3 finale of "The Kardashians" revealed that Khloe let her ex Tristan and his brother Amari move in with her following their mom's death in January. Khloe said in a confessional in the Thursday, July 27 episode, "I'm grateful that I'm strong enough and brave enough to be a support system for someone else that has no other support system right now. You don't have to treat me right for me to treat you right-it's not the way I was raised."

As Amari's legal guardian after Andrea's death, Tristan decided to bring him back to California. However, they ended up living in Khloe's house because the house Tristan had been renovating suddenly became unlivable.

"He was able to live there during renovations, but we had crazy weather for California, like extreme rains, and Tristan's roof caved in on his home and caused flooding," Khloe said. "Tristan and Amari are staying at my house right now until his home gets fixed."

Despite letting Tristan and his brother live with her, Khloe stressed that they aren't back together. "I know it's hard for everyone to believe, but I love, love, love Andrea and I love Tristan. I love Amari. This is what family does," the reality TV star, who shares two kids with the Los Angeles Lakers player, explained. "Tristan is the father of my kids... I know how close Tristan and his mom are, and I just, it's just heartbreaking. And then to be left with the responsibility of another person as well, it's a lot."

Khloe added, "I just think this is what family does when s**t hits the fan. All you have is your family. And Tristan and I are family, and we're gonna be family for the rest of our lives."

