Megan Thee Stallion and Romelu Lukaku Holding Hands in New Photo From His Teammate's Wedding

Instagram Celebrity

When attending Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez's wedding to model Agustina Gandolfo in Italy, the 'Savage' raptress and the Belgian soccer player are pictured walking hand-in-hand.

May 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - New details of Megan Thee Stallion and Romelu Lukaku's togetherness at his teammate's wedding are only adding fuel to their dating rumors. New photos of the alleged new lovebirds from the weekend celebration have surfaced online, hinting that they attended the event as a couple.

In the pictures and a video obtained by Daily Mail, the Houston-based musician stayed by the Belgian soccer player's side as he chatted with other guests. He even introduced his plus one to some of his friends.

The Grammy Award winner appeared to be friendly as she gestured animatedly when greeting his friends. The two also were also holding hands when walking across the lawn before he stopped to join another group chat.

Megan and Romelu first sparked dating rumors after they were spotted together at his teammate Lautaro Martinez's wedding to model Agustina Gandolfo in Como, Italy. The 30-year-old striker currently plays for Serie A club Inter Milan, on loan from Premier League club Chelsea.

In a video surfacing online earlier this week, the two were seated next to each other at the reception. They were also seen hanging out together and having a conversation at an outdoor area during the wedding.

It's unclear how long they have been seeing each other, but Megan was seen attending an Inter Milan match several weeks ago on April 30. It has also been revealed that both stars are signed to Jay-Z's Roc Nation management, which explains their connection.

Upon seeing the videos of Megan and Romelu at his teammate's wedding, many fans were left in shock. "ROMELU LUKAKU AND MEGAN THEE STALLION ARE DATING??" one Twitter user reacted. Another wondered, "Megan Thee Stallion dating Lukaku??? I don't know how to feel."

Megan was previously in relationship with rapper Pardison Fontaine. They sparked breakup rumors earlier this year after they unfollowed each other on Instagram.

You can share this post!